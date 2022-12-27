ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KIII TV3

Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Highway 98.9

Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home

By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Pearl C. Anderson Was Dallas’ Patron Saint

Earl Carina Anderson was born in Winn Parish, Louisiana, to a mixed-race mother who was a midwife and a White physician father. She was raised by her grandmother, Nellie Stringer, and worked on the family’s cotton and peanut farm as a child in a heavily segregated rural Louisiana. With...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police

A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
WEATHERFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
FORT WORTH, TX

