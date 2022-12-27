Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KIII TV3
Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
KWTX
Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are teammates once again. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley play for TCU and have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them as they are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl. Johnston has been a standout wide receiver for TCU for...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home
By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
dmagazine.com
Pearl C. Anderson Was Dallas’ Patron Saint
Earl Carina Anderson was born in Winn Parish, Louisiana, to a mixed-race mother who was a midwife and a White physician father. She was raised by her grandmother, Nellie Stringer, and worked on the family’s cotton and peanut farm as a child in a heavily segregated rural Louisiana. With...
dallasexpress.com
Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police
A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
KWTX
Authorities in Waco, Killeen optimistic ahead of new year as violent crime appears to be slowing down
(KWTX) - The cities of Waco and Killeen appear to be experiencing a decline in violent crime compared to previous years. In 2022, the city of Killeen experienced 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021, but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city in 2020.
Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
KWTX
Central Texas communities see improvement on violent crime rate in 2022
(KWTX) - Looking at this past year, our central Texas communities have not see as much criminal activity as the years before. In 2022, the city of Killeen saw 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021 but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city saw in 2020.
Comments / 0