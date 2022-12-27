Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State players locked in on beating Alabama in Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first day of Sugar Bowl press conferences arrived Wednesday with the focus on K-State's defense and the Alabama offense. It's very clear that while Bama is eager to play the game, they don't see much threat from K-State. The Wildcats, however, are locked in on victory.
Road reopened near West Topeka pasture fire, heavy smoke still in the air
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers are responding to a pasture fire west of the capital city on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning via social media for local residents to avoid the area near the intersection of Southwest 37th St. and Southwest Auburn Rd. due to a pasture fire. The fire […]
Now That’s Rural: Dalinghaus, Frankfort High, Emilee Ebert, K-State basketball
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Emporia gazette.com
From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil
Gary Stinnett made a name for himself as a four-time National Hot Rod Association world champion. Now, the Emporia businessman is launching his next endeavor, while staying true to his racing roots. Stinnett, the owner of Stinnett Automotive in Emporia, has been rebuilding racing engines for the past 35 years....
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
WIBW
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on I-335 about nine miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According to...
1350kman.com
Butler speaks on decision to vote against new city manager contract
Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr saw his contract renewed by city commissioners in December, though one member of the board thinks it’s time for a change in city administration. “I have some general issues with how the city was run last year,” says Commissioner Wynn Butler. The Commission...
WIBW
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, head-on crash late Wednesday morning sent several people to the hospital and shut down a major street in south Topeka. None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, authorities said at the scene. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the...
DETOUR: Westbound Bluemont Avenue closed from 3rd to 4th Street
MANHATTAN - As of 2:58 pm, on Friday, December 30th, City of Manhattan Public Works announced the closure of westbound Bluemont Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for emergency water main repairs. A detour has been marked to take traffic around the work zone.
WIBW
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
WIBW
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended with a crash and one person taken into custody late Tuesday along a highway in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday near the S.W. Interstate 70 and US-75 highway interchange. Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13...
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
Comments / 0