ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State players locked in on beating Alabama in Sugar Bowl

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first day of Sugar Bowl press conferences arrived Wednesday with the focus on K-State's defense and the Alabama offense. It's very clear that while Bama is eager to play the game, they don't see much threat from K-State. The Wildcats, however, are locked in on victory.
MANHATTAN, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
Emporia gazette.com

From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil

Gary Stinnett made a name for himself as a four-time National Hot Rod Association world champion. Now, the Emporia businessman is launching his next endeavor, while staying true to his racing roots. Stinnett, the owner of Stinnett Automotive in Emporia, has been rebuilding racing engines for the past 35 years....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
AMERICUS, KS
WIBW

KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
1350kman.com

Butler speaks on decision to vote against new city manager contract

Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr saw his contract renewed by city commissioners in December, though one member of the board thinks it’s time for a change in city administration. “I have some general issues with how the city was run last year,” says Commissioner Wynn Butler. The Commission...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel

One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy