ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

No new storm deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

City of Buffalo reopens

“All driving bans in Erie County are lifted as of 12:01am. A county-wide driving/travel advisory is in effect, and the county-wide State of Emergency remains.”. •“As was announced earlier, the city's Driving Ban will be lifted at 12:01 AM and replaced by a Travel Advisory. Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb. Please exercise caution while walking or driving.”
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo mayor, Erie County executive feud over blizzard response: ‘It’s embarrassing’

A storm is brewing in Western New York, and we’re not talking about the one that left four feet of snow on the ground. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are feuding over the city’s response to the historic Christmas blizzard. During a press conference Wednesday, Poloncarz said the Buffalo mayor’s office has not been on elected officials’ daily calls to go over emergency issues, including snow removal and travel restrictions.
BUFFALO, NY
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

ManpowerGroup Seeks Donations in Dunkirk to Benefit Family of Blizzard Victim

A company with offices in Western New York will be seeking donations at its Dunkirk office to assist the family of a man who died in the major winter storm in Buffalo. 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who was employed by ManpowerGroup, went out in the storm for supplies on Saturday, December 24th and never returned. His family and local media reported that his vehicle got stuck, so he tried to walk home and died from exposure to the elements. Abdul is survived by his wife, Gloria, who is pregnant. The Manpower Western New York teams will be hosting a baby items drive to assist Gloria with brand new gender-neutral essential items that she will need for their child.
DUNKIRK, NY
WETM 18 News

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard, the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy