A company with offices in Western New York will be seeking donations at its Dunkirk office to assist the family of a man who died in the major winter storm in Buffalo. 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who was employed by ManpowerGroup, went out in the storm for supplies on Saturday, December 24th and never returned. His family and local media reported that his vehicle got stuck, so he tried to walk home and died from exposure to the elements. Abdul is survived by his wife, Gloria, who is pregnant. The Manpower Western New York teams will be hosting a baby items drive to assist Gloria with brand new gender-neutral essential items that she will need for their child.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO