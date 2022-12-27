Read full article on original website
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
No new storm deaths reported in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
Buffalo pastors rescued more than 100 people and housed them in their church during the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days, all thanks to the couple’s kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York,...
Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm. The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.
City of Buffalo reopens
“All driving bans in Erie County are lifted as of 12:01am. A county-wide driving/travel advisory is in effect, and the county-wide State of Emergency remains.”. •“As was announced earlier, the city's Driving Ban will be lifted at 12:01 AM and replaced by a Travel Advisory. Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb. Please exercise caution while walking or driving.”
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Buffalo mayor, Erie County executive feud over blizzard response: ‘It’s embarrassing’
A storm is brewing in Western New York, and we’re not talking about the one that left four feet of snow on the ground. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are feuding over the city’s response to the historic Christmas blizzard. During a press conference Wednesday, Poloncarz said the Buffalo mayor’s office has not been on elected officials’ daily calls to go over emergency issues, including snow removal and travel restrictions.
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Red Cross assisting residents displaced by fire in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire at a Wheatfield apartment on Friday around 6:30 p.m. A fire was confirmed on the second floor of the Wheatfield Towers apartment building. A deputy confirmed the fire in apartment 210 and called for additional units to respond.
Several families lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard
Several families in the Glenwood neighborhood in Buffalo lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard.
ManpowerGroup Seeks Donations in Dunkirk to Benefit Family of Blizzard Victim
A company with offices in Western New York will be seeking donations at its Dunkirk office to assist the family of a man who died in the major winter storm in Buffalo. 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who was employed by ManpowerGroup, went out in the storm for supplies on Saturday, December 24th and never returned. His family and local media reported that his vehicle got stuck, so he tried to walk home and died from exposure to the elements. Abdul is survived by his wife, Gloria, who is pregnant. The Manpower Western New York teams will be hosting a baby items drive to assist Gloria with brand new gender-neutral essential items that she will need for their child.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard, the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Two Buffalo teens help reach service dogs stuck inside during blizzard
"The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them," Chris Kreiger said.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
