communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Four generations travel on Polar Express, residents welcome first grandchild
HUDSON – Four generations of a local family were among those enjoying the round trip “Polar Express” train ride to “North Pole,” Vt., made famous by the popular children’s book of the same name. Hudson resident Audrey Davidson was accompanied by children, grandchildren and...
communityadvocate.com
Lorele J. Sullivan, 80, of Westborough
“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.
communityadvocate.com
Richard Sparks, 75, of Hudson
– Richard Paul Sparks, 75, of Hudson, MA, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, December 26, 2022, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Mary Lee Gaetani. Richard was born in Pittsfield, MA, on March...
communityadvocate.com
Zelia C. Leonardo, 91, of Marlborough
– Zelia C. Leonardo, 91 of Marlborough, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Reservoir Healthcare Center in Marlborough surrounded by her loving family. Zelia was born in Furnas Sao Miguel, Azores, the daughter of the late Ernesto and Maria Jose (Pacheco) Costa. She worked as an assembler for...
communityadvocate.com
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
communityadvocate.com
Claire M. Vanasse, 79, of Hudson
– Claire M. (Balthazar) Vanasse, 79, of Hudson, formerly of Marlboro, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Pierre F. Vanasse in 2016. Claire was born and raised in Marlborough, MA,...
communityadvocate.com
Leonard Johnson, 81, of Marlborough
– Leonard Johnson, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States Marine...
communityadvocate.com
Assabet Camera Club welcomes Suzanne Révy
HUDSON – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Assabet Valley Camera Club will host Suzanne Révy, who worked as photography editor at U.S. News and World Report and Yankee Magazine. A photographer, writer and educator, Révy earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from the Pratt Institute and a master’s in fine arts from the New Hampshire Institute of Art.
communityadvocate.com
Robert Weir, 57, of Northborough
– Robert “Bob” Weir, 57, of Northborough, MA died unexpectedly on November 19, 2022. Bob was raised in Southborough, MA, the son of John Weir and Joan Kemp. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Bob went on to become a Sargent in the U.S. Army Infantry. He served for 12 years, including the Gulf War. Previously, Bob owned Sure Footings. Bob went on to work for 21 years at ATR Sales in Northborough as a Senior Project Engineer.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough gathers for second annual menorah lighting
NORTHBOROUGH – On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Northborough residents gathered for a menorah lighting on Blake Street. This marked the second year of a menorah lighting in town, which was organized by the Community Affairs Committee. Last year, the town held the first menorah lighting. During a Board...
communityadvocate.com
Richard M. Swift, 75, formerly of North Grafton
– Richard M Swift, 75 of Worcester Ma, who was a long time resident of North Grafton, passed away Monday December 26, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marjorie (Johnson) Swift of Summerfield Fl, his daughter Lisa Smith of Millbury, his sons Michael Swift and wife Michelle Swift of North Grafton and Richard Swift of Worcester, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of John F Swift and Mary (Boylan) Swift and the brother of Jean Swift who all predeceased him.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves grant for jail diversion program
HUDSON – With the help of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the Hudson/Sudbury Jail Diversion Program will continue to assist the community. During the Dec. 19 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously accepted a $99,997 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health to support the program. Established...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
communityadvocate.com
Mary Ellen Henderson, 84, of Grafton
Grafton – Mary Ellen (Webb) Henderson, 84, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary is reunited with her husband of 67 years Lewis who passed away November 11, six weeks ago. Mary was born in Milo, Me the daughter of Herbert...
communityadvocate.com
Chase leads police to locating suspect in a tree in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – A Mattapan man faces charges after he allegedly fled from a break-in at a Worcester store and hid in a tree in the backyard of a Southborough home. According to a press release from the Worcester Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, officers responded to the report of an active break in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
