Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
MPD: Man returning home surprises suspected burglars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man returning to his home on Wednesday surprised a pair of suspected burglars, according to Mobile police. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle, but a second subject assaulted the victim and then ran away, police said.
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
MCSO: Grand Bay father and son arrested for Thanksgiving Day assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay father and son were booked into Metro Jail this week, both charged with assault. Robert Cash Sr., 55, and Robert Cash Jr.,30, are accused of attacking two male victims on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on November 24th, deputies responded to...
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
MPD: Man now facing attempted murder charge after altercation with officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect involved in a struggle with a Mobile police officer this week, now faces an attempted murder charge. Dequarrio Hines originally faced an assault charge after police say he was in an altercation with an MPD officer. Hines appeared in court Thursday, a Mobile County...
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for crashing his truck at Keesler Air Force Base while under the influence of drugs, killing one airman and injuring three others in July 2021. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District...
Mobile police urge residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As residents prepare to ring in the new year, the Mobile Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire and urges residents not to fire weapons. Bullets discharged from a gun, even when fired into the air, must land somewhere, and when they...
Bankhead Tunnel closes again for lighting, electrical repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs. ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30.
Sewage overflow affects Porterville Bay
CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - A mechanical failure has caused a sewage overflow in Coden on Friday, according to the Mobile County Health Department. The City of Bayou La Batre’s utilities board reported that the mechanical failure at the wastewater treatment plant at 14667 Railroad Street in Coden caused more than 750,000 gallons to spill into a drainage ditch that empties into Portersville Bay, according to the MCHD.
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
Fairhope prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday may have brought gloomy weather, but New Year’s Eve will bring the boom. “It’s going to be pretty wild and pretty packed,” said William Alexander. Though many are still excited for the last day of 2022, rain or shine. “I am excited...
Pepsi SoundStage: Levon Gray performs ‘One Mississippi’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It's time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Levon Gray is performing "One Mississippi." He helped write the song for Country Artist Kane Brown.
People stocking up on fireworks ahead of the new year
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Many already stocking up on fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve. One locally owned store in Theodore said business is red hot. Joe’s Fireworks has tables and shelves filled with missiles, smoke bombs, grenades and more. There’s something for anyone wanting some New Year’s...
New Year’s Eve cocktails
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barclay from POST visits Studio 10 to make a festive New Year's Eve cocktail. Stop by POST for delicious and unique handcrafted cocktails.
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
Winning Mega Millions numbers announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn. The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3. The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing. The cash value is $347 million.
