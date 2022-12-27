ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man returning home surprises suspected burglars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man returning to his home on Wednesday surprised a pair of suspected burglars, according to Mobile police. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle, but a second subject assaulted the victim and then ran away, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: Grand Bay father and son arrested for Thanksgiving Day assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay father and son were booked into Metro Jail this week, both charged with assault. Robert Cash Sr., 55, and Robert Cash Jr.,30, are accused of attacking two male victims on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on November 24th, deputies responded to...
GRAND BAY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for crashing his truck at Keesler Air Force Base while under the influence of drugs, killing one airman and injuring three others in July 2021. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Bankhead Tunnel closes again for lighting, electrical repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs. ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Sewage overflow affects Porterville Bay

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - A mechanical failure has caused a sewage overflow in Coden on Friday, according to the Mobile County Health Department. The City of Bayou La Batre’s utilities board reported that the mechanical failure at the wastewater treatment plant at 14667 Railroad Street in Coden caused more than 750,000 gallons to spill into a drainage ditch that empties into Portersville Bay, according to the MCHD.
CODEN, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday may have brought gloomy weather, but New Year’s Eve will bring the boom. “It’s going to be pretty wild and pretty packed,” said William Alexander. Though many are still excited for the last day of 2022, rain or shine. “I am excited...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Levon Gray performs ‘One Mississippi’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Levon Gray is performing “One Mississippi.” He helped write the song for Country Artist Kane Brown. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

People stocking up on fireworks ahead of the new year

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Many already stocking up on fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve. One locally owned store in Theodore said business is red hot. Joe’s Fireworks has tables and shelves filled with missiles, smoke bombs, grenades and more. There’s something for anyone wanting some New Year’s...
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Year’s Eve cocktails

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barclay from POST visits Studio 10 to make a festive New Year’s Eve cocktail. Stop by POST for delicious and unique handcrafted cocktails. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Winning Mega Millions numbers announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn. The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3. The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million. --- Download the FOX10...
MOBILE, AL

