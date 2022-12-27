ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County Christmas Tree-cycling Program

By Lucia Viti
 4 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Christmas Tree-cycling Program opens on Wednesday, December 28, and runs through Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the locations noted below from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trees must be real, clean and all decorations must be removed. The tree will be donated as mulch to the County’s state parks.

• Ron Parker Park: 607 Old Beach Rd.

• Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd.

• First Tee Site at St. Johns Golf Club: 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.

• Davis Park: 210 Davis Park Rd.

• Tillman Ridge Transfer Station: 3005 Allen Nease Rd.

• Stratton Rd. Transfer Station: 250 North Stratton Rd.

