Darien, CT

Pilates studio looking to open in Old Greenwich

GREENWICH — A former fitness studio in Old Greenwich is set to reopen as a pilates studio. Belly and Body, which offered cardio, fitness and boxing instruction, recently closed its doors at 1381 East Putnam Ave. to be replaced by the new tenant, Club Pilates. Pilates, a fitness system...
GREENWICH, CT
Photos: Westport PAL ice rink offers outdoor skating

The Westport Police Athletic League Rink at Longshore Club Park is up and running with public skate available almost every day. Prices vary for weekdays, weekends and holidays and by age, typically ranging from $8 to $15.
WESTPORT, CT
Photos: Fairfield Museum's train show returns at full steam

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual Holiday Express Train Show is back at the Fairfield Museum and History Center through Jan. 2. Large and small scale model trains wind through village setups. Members of the Fairfield-based Housatonic Model Railroad Club, the Connecticut G-Scalers Club, and the Central Connecticut G-Gaugers Club are on hand to answer questions and point out details of the collectibles, classic trains, modular dioramas, and antique trains.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Georgian brick manor in Greenwich on the market for $7.9M.

GREENWICH — Set back off of Glenville Road, the picturesque brick home with black shutters sits on more than eight acres of land. Built in 1929, the home at 106 Glenville Road follows a Georgian-style of architecture, which is described as proportional, symmetric and classical, according to thespruce.com, a home design website. The Georgian architecture was named after the reigns of all four King Georges in England and was created to add space and natural light compared to earlier architecture styles, the website adds.
GREENWICH, CT
Red Cross: 25 affected by fire on Central Avenue in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The American Red Cross said it's helping more than two dozen city residents after a fire broke out on Central Avenue Thursday. The organization said the individuals affected by the fire include six families and totaled 15 adults and 10 children. Details on the fire were not...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Police: 4 arrested after Old Saybrook dealership alerts police to 'possible fraudulent transaction'

OLD SAYBROOK — Four men were arrested and drugs and a loaded gun were seized during a fraud investigation at an auto dealership, police said. Old Saybrook police said in a news release the senior leadership at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram at 255 Middlesex Turnpike alerted police to a “possible fraudulent transaction that might be taking place.”
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Stamford man charged in fatal Norwalk crash earlier this year

NORWALK — Police have charged a Stamford man with manslaughter in a high-speed crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard last month that left a Norwalk resident dead. Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, records show.
NORWALK, CT
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
ANSONIA, CT

