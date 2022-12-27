GREENWICH — Set back off of Glenville Road, the picturesque brick home with black shutters sits on more than eight acres of land. Built in 1929, the home at 106 Glenville Road follows a Georgian-style of architecture, which is described as proportional, symmetric and classical, according to thespruce.com, a home design website. The Georgian architecture was named after the reigns of all four King Georges in England and was created to add space and natural light compared to earlier architecture styles, the website adds.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO