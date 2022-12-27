Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Pilates studio looking to open in Old Greenwich
GREENWICH — A former fitness studio in Old Greenwich is set to reopen as a pilates studio. Belly and Body, which offered cardio, fitness and boxing instruction, recently closed its doors at 1381 East Putnam Ave. to be replaced by the new tenant, Club Pilates. Pilates, a fitness system...
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
darientimes.com
Photos: Westport PAL ice rink offers outdoor skating
The Westport Police Athletic League Rink at Longshore Club Park is up and running with public skate available almost every day. Prices vary for weekdays, weekends and holidays and by age, typically ranging from $8 to $15.
darientimes.com
CT apartment complex sells for $49 million: 'Significant interest in the offering'
NORWALK — An apartment complex off U.S. Route 1 has sold for $48.65 million to a New Jersey firm that owns several other multifamily properties in Connecticut, real estate brokers announced Wednesday. The 164-unit Reserve41, at 41 Wolfpit Ave., was sold by Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based...
darientimes.com
When Pelé played in Connecticut: Looking back at appearances in Hartford, New Haven
Soccer legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, made two memorable trips to Connecticut while playing for the NASL's New York Cosmos. In May 1976, Pelé and the Cosmos came to the state to play the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium. The presence of Pelé attracted nearly 9,000 to the game, which New York won 3-0.
darientimes.com
Photos: Fairfield Museum's train show returns at full steam
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual Holiday Express Train Show is back at the Fairfield Museum and History Center through Jan. 2. Large and small scale model trains wind through village setups. Members of the Fairfield-based Housatonic Model Railroad Club, the Connecticut G-Scalers Club, and the Central Connecticut G-Gaugers Club are on hand to answer questions and point out details of the collectibles, classic trains, modular dioramas, and antique trains.
darientimes.com
Georgian brick manor in Greenwich on the market for $7.9M.
GREENWICH — Set back off of Glenville Road, the picturesque brick home with black shutters sits on more than eight acres of land. Built in 1929, the home at 106 Glenville Road follows a Georgian-style of architecture, which is described as proportional, symmetric and classical, according to thespruce.com, a home design website. The Georgian architecture was named after the reigns of all four King Georges in England and was created to add space and natural light compared to earlier architecture styles, the website adds.
darientimes.com
Red Cross: 25 affected by fire on Central Avenue in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The American Red Cross said it's helping more than two dozen city residents after a fire broke out on Central Avenue Thursday. The organization said the individuals affected by the fire include six families and totaled 15 adults and 10 children. Details on the fire were not...
darientimes.com
Sale of blighted Ansonia eyesores can move forward after foreclosure, attorney says
ANSONIA — A foreclosure approved Tuesday will allow a New York company to sell two rundown industrial properties in the heart of the city’s downtown to a developer, according to its lawyer. But first, they’ll have to resolve hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes, sewer and...
darientimes.com
Official: Man threatened to 'shoot up' St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have detained a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up St. Vincent's Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, a city official said Thursday. The man made the threat while he was being escorted out of the hospital, saying he would "shoot it up," the city official said.
darientimes.com
Police: 4 arrested after Old Saybrook dealership alerts police to 'possible fraudulent transaction'
OLD SAYBROOK — Four men were arrested and drugs and a loaded gun were seized during a fraud investigation at an auto dealership, police said. Old Saybrook police said in a news release the senior leadership at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram at 255 Middlesex Turnpike alerted police to a “possible fraudulent transaction that might be taking place.”
darientimes.com
Stamford man charged in fatal Norwalk crash earlier this year
NORWALK — Police have charged a Stamford man with manslaughter in a high-speed crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard last month that left a Norwalk resident dead. Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, records show.
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
darientimes.com
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
darientimes.com
East Haven police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
EAST HAVEN — Police say they have identified a pedestrian who was killed when struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening. The pedestrian was identified as Nicholas Marino, 74, of New Haven, according to Capt. Joseph Murgo, public information officer for the East Haven Police Department. Murgo said Marino was pronounced dead at the scene.
