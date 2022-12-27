Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak

The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games.

Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.

Arizona, who has lost seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS), could be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley for the second consecutive week if backup Colt McCoy isn’t able to clear concussion protocol. In his first NFL start, McSorley was able to help bettors cash as 7.5-point underdogs on Christmas night, despite the Cardinals losing to the Buccaneers in overtime.

Atlanta, who began the season 6-0 ATS, have burned bettors since that red-hot start failing to cover the spread in seven of their last nine games (2-7 ATS). The Falcons, who rank third in the league in rushing, averaging 160.8 yards per game, find a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense that has allowed 22 rushing touchdowns this season.

Both clubs will be looking to snap losing streaks in this matchup as the Falcons lost four straight while the Cardinals are on a five-game skid.

Cardinals vs. Falcons Odds, Moneyline, Spread

Moneyline: ARIZONA (+165) | ATLANTA (-200)

Spread: ATL +3.5 (-110) | ATL -3.5 (-110)

Total: 41– Over: (-118) | Under: 41 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Bet on Cardinals-Falcons at SI Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Falcons Odds and Betting Insights

Cardinals running back James Conner has scored at least one touchdown in six straight games and is poised for more solid production against the Falcons' 24th-ranked run defense that is surrendering 133.5 yards per game on the ground and 14 total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins burned fantasy managers in Week 16, hauling in just one of 10 targets from Trace McSorley for just four yards. The star wideout, who has failed to score in six of his nine games, finds a difficult matchup against an improving Falcons pass defense that has only surrendered three passing touchdowns to opposing wideouts over the last seven games.

For the Falcons, running back Tyler Allgeier has stepped up leading the club in rushing in four of the last five games. The rookie back should find success against a Cardinals run defense that has allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last four games.

Atlanta rookie wideout Drake London has emerged as the club’s best player over the last three weeks. The 2022 first-round pick has 20 catches off 32 targets for 261 yards. London will likely find success against a Cardinals 26th-ranked pass defense surrendering 240.5 passing yards per game.

Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 4-11

Cardinals Against The Spread Record: 7-8

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 5-10

Falcons Against The Spread Record: 8-7

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .