Mrs. Ollie Faye Lott, a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Mrs. Faye is survived by one son, Dale Lott of Bogalusa, La. and two daughters, Jeannen Lott and Ida Nell Ingram both of Bogalusa, La. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dewanne King (Shawn Waller), James Neil (Tara) Dillon, Melissa (Stephen) Massey, Ivy (James) Kennedy and Casey (Chris) Varnado; her great grandchildren, Brittnay Crowe, Celeste Massey, Elliot Massey, Estelle Massey, Cody (Jade) Cook, Joshua (Hannah) Cook, Blake Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Yancey (Hailey) Nicholson, and Hank Varnado; and also, her great great grandchildren, Briley, Dean, Zaythan, Christopher, Madolin, Jackson, Charlie, and Kiersten. Mrs. Faye also leaves behind to cherish her memory a special friend, Edna Nobles.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO