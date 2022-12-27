Read full article on original website
Varnado defeated in overtime
Varnado’s boys basketball team was topped by Riverside Academy, 53-46, in overtime in a game that was held on Wednesday. Jamari Lewis and Tillias Hall both posted nine points to lead Varnado. Tyren Downs recorded eight. William Harge posted seven. Varnado will play again on Jan. 9 against International...
Franklinton’s Waliagha is defensive MVP for District 8-4A
Franklinton’s Khaled Waliagha was named the District 8-4A defensive Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season. Waliagha is also a first-team all-district linebacker. Franklinton is the only team from Washington Parish in District 8-4A. Besides Waliagha, several more Demons were named to the top team. On the defensive side,...
Lott
Mrs. Ollie Faye Lott, a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Mrs. Faye is survived by one son, Dale Lott of Bogalusa, La. and two daughters, Jeannen Lott and Ida Nell Ingram both of Bogalusa, La. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dewanne King (Shawn Waller), James Neil (Tara) Dillon, Melissa (Stephen) Massey, Ivy (James) Kennedy and Casey (Chris) Varnado; her great grandchildren, Brittnay Crowe, Celeste Massey, Elliot Massey, Estelle Massey, Cody (Jade) Cook, Joshua (Hannah) Cook, Blake Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Yancey (Hailey) Nicholson, and Hank Varnado; and also, her great great grandchildren, Briley, Dean, Zaythan, Christopher, Madolin, Jackson, Charlie, and Kiersten. Mrs. Faye also leaves behind to cherish her memory a special friend, Edna Nobles.
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church New Year’s Eve and Watch Night Service. We cordially invite you to attend the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in person and teleconference “New Year’s Eve” Watch Night Service convening at the...
