977wmoi.com
William R. Kenney
William R. Kenney, 89, of Henderson, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7:30 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. William was born on November 11, 1933 in Rio Township. He was the son of James and Grace (Melton) Kenney. He married Mary Sue Leath on June 17, 1955. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on November 1, 1990. He later married Jessie L. Rippey on April 29, 1999 in Sullivan. William is survived by his wife, Jessie, at home; children, Bill (Brenda) Kenney of Galesburg and Sue (Mike) Austin of Rock Island; two grandchildren, Amanda Kenney of Moline and Brandon Kenney of Danville; and a great-grandson, Hunter Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Sue, three brothers and a sister.
977wmoi.com
Edward Alan Pepper
Edward Alan Pepper, 74, of rural Roseville, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in his home. Alan was born April 16, 1948 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Lawrence and Lena (Kepple) Pepper. Surviving Alan are his children; Jodi Pepper of Galesburg, IL and Jeff (Amy) Pepper of Roseville; grandchildren,...
977wmoi.com
Dorothy “Dot” Evelyn Mitchell
Dorothy “Dot” Evelyn Mitchell, 99, of Galesburg, died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1923, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, the daughter of Harry Glenwood and Evelyn Regina (Langford) Bainbridge. She married Robert Clark Mitchell on June 11, 1949, in Denver, Colorado. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1999 after 50 years of marriage.
977wmoi.com
Mona L. Buchholz
Mona (Howat) Buchholz, age 97. Mona was born to Worden and Lois (Conger) Howat of WaKeeney, KS, on Sep. 30, 1925. She died on Dec. 28, 2022, in Monmouth, IL. After graduation, Mona married her school mate, Bob Buchholz. Their early married life included Bob’s stints in the U.S. Army, with his deployments in Europe near the end of WWII. After the war, they took up residence in Hays, KS, and Manhattan, KS, before eventually settling in Monmouth, IL, where Bob took a teaching position in Biology at Monmouth College. They raised three boys there, and Monmouth was their home for the rest of their days.
977wmoi.com
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes
Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Bombers vs. Farmington Farmers Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Macomb Bombers battle the Farmington Farmers in the 5th place bracket at the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
977wmoi.com
Titans Down Illini West, Finish WIU Holiday Tourney as Consolation Champions
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans wrapped up play in the Western Holiday Tournament on Friday night, taking on the Chargers of Illini West in the consolation championship game. The contest was back and fourth for most of the evening, but it was the Titans outlasting Illini West in the end, and finishing the tournament 3-1.
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
977wmoi.com
Local Monmouth Police Officers Participate in Crisis Intervention Trainings to Assist Community
To further assist the local community, officers with the Monmouth Police Department have undergone crisis intervention training, shares Police Chief Joe Switzer:. “We do have several officers that have the crisis intervention training. It is a 40 hour course that officers can go to. Most of the state mandated trainings that we do encompass some type of crisis intervention also. There are people out there that at any time could find themselves in a mental health crisis and the training the officers receive for that, helps the officers deal with the situation. It does happen, unfortunately we do have to deal with people that are at a low point in their life and are having some type of mental health crisis.”
KWQC
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Illini West Chargers Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Illini West Chargers in the consolation championship game of the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Outlast Mercer County, Move to 14-1 on the Season.
The Lady Titans continued play in the Cliff Warkins Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. The Titans took on the Golden Eagles of Mercer County. After beginning the game down early, Monmouth-Roseville took a 26-18 lead at the halftime break. The Titans would end up pulling away in the second half however, ultimately winning by a final score of 64-48.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced that John Atkinson, 92, was found dead. “We want to thank the community for all the assistance with our search efforts. We are calling off the search at this time,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page. “Please keep the family of Mr. Atkinson in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The family is very appreciative of all of your efforts. Please, if you have elderly loved ones. check on them and make sure they are doing OK during this cold weather. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they work through their grief. They will post more information when appropriate.”
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Canton Little Giants Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Canton Little Giants in a consolation bracket semifinal of the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Mercer County Golden Eagles Girls Basketball on 12-29-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on Mercer County in the Warkins Classic in Erie. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
