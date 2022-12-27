To further assist the local community, officers with the Monmouth Police Department have undergone crisis intervention training, shares Police Chief Joe Switzer:. “We do have several officers that have the crisis intervention training. It is a 40 hour course that officers can go to. Most of the state mandated trainings that we do encompass some type of crisis intervention also. There are people out there that at any time could find themselves in a mental health crisis and the training the officers receive for that, helps the officers deal with the situation. It does happen, unfortunately we do have to deal with people that are at a low point in their life and are having some type of mental health crisis.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO