William R. Kenney
William R. Kenney, 89, of Henderson, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7:30 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. William was born on November 11, 1933 in Rio Township. He was the son of James and Grace (Melton) Kenney. He married Mary Sue Leath on June 17, 1955. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on November 1, 1990. He later married Jessie L. Rippey on April 29, 1999 in Sullivan. William is survived by his wife, Jessie, at home; children, Bill (Brenda) Kenney of Galesburg and Sue (Mike) Austin of Rock Island; two grandchildren, Amanda Kenney of Moline and Brandon Kenney of Danville; and a great-grandson, Hunter Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Sue, three brothers and a sister.
Allen Edward Kazmirski
Allen Edward Kazmirski, 80, of Galesburg, died at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1942, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Stella Kazmierski. He married Shirley Ann Kazmirski on May 4, 1973, in Abingdon. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2020.
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes
Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
Macomb Bombers vs. Farmington Farmers Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Macomb Bombers battle the Farmington Farmers in the 5th place bracket at the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
Titans Down Illini West, Finish WIU Holiday Tourney as Consolation Champions
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans wrapped up play in the Western Holiday Tournament on Friday night, taking on the Chargers of Illini West in the consolation championship game. The contest was back and fourth for most of the evening, but it was the Titans outlasting Illini West in the end, and finishing the tournament 3-1.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Illini West Chargers Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Illini West Chargers in the consolation championship game of the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Outlast Mercer County, Move to 14-1 on the Season.
The Lady Titans continued play in the Cliff Warkins Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament on Thursday night. The Titans took on the Golden Eagles of Mercer County. After beginning the game down early, Monmouth-Roseville took a 26-18 lead at the halftime break. The Titans would end up pulling away in the second half however, ultimately winning by a final score of 64-48.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Canton Little Giants Boys Basketball on 12-30-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Canton Little Giants in a consolation bracket semifinal of the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Mercer County Golden Eagles Girls Basketball on 12-29-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on Mercer County in the Warkins Classic in Erie. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Illini Bluffs Tigers Boys Basketball Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament on 12-27-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans take on the Illini Bluffs Tigers in a first-round match up at the 2022 Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Local Monmouth Police Officers Participate in Crisis Intervention Trainings to Assist Community
To further assist the local community, officers with the Monmouth Police Department have undergone crisis intervention training, shares Police Chief Joe Switzer:. “We do have several officers that have the crisis intervention training. It is a 40 hour course that officers can go to. Most of the state mandated trainings that we do encompass some type of crisis intervention also. There are people out there that at any time could find themselves in a mental health crisis and the training the officers receive for that, helps the officers deal with the situation. It does happen, unfortunately we do have to deal with people that are at a low point in their life and are having some type of mental health crisis.”
Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer – Celebrate Responsibly this New Year’s Eve
With New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer informs extra patrol officers will be out on the roadways and reminds individuals to celebrate responsibly:. “We do have extra patrols out, part of the Illinois Department of Transportation grants that we receive. They will be doing DUI...
Warren County State’s Attorney Tom Siegel Weighs in on Cashless Bail
Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, has held the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, particularly the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions, unconstitutional. Warren County State’s Attorney Tom Siegel explains what that means for the 64 counties that filed a lawsuit against the Pre-Trial Fairness Act provision:
