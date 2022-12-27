Read full article on original website
10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You’ll Love ‘A Latte’
Personally, whenever I visit a coffee shop I feel like I'm in a scene out of Gilmore Girls and acting out my inner Loreli Gilmore. I digress. Of course, the HV is home to your chain locations like Starbucks and Dunkin and yes, we know Stewart's Coffee is some of the best in New York State. But what about those small local businesses that are family-run and operated by your neighbors in town?
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
Warm Snap to Follow Arctic Blast in the Hudson Valley
A warm snap is coming to the Hudson Valley after frigid temps. After a brief visit from Jack Frost, the Hudson Valley will finally get a reprieve from the icy holiday temps. With many having holiday travel and last-minute shopping disrupted due to inclement weather, we'll have balmy conditions to ring in the new year.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Every McDonald’s Restaurant on New York Thruway To Close
We've heard about the ongoing renovations at the New York State Thruway service areas that have been going on for some time. And while this will bring some highly anticipated new restaurants to the rest areas, such as Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A, it will mean some other places to eat are going away.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only About 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider, or wine enthusiast, or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ Stolen In Upstate New York
New York State Police arrested five people in the Hudson Valley accused of stealing the "most valuable metal" on Earth. Just before Christmas, New York State Police arrested five alleged catalytic converter thieves. All four are Empire State residents. "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth Found Stolen In Hudson Valley, New...
Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire
As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
Gruesome Wrong-Way Fatal Highway Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 Hurt
State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed an investigation following a fatal accident on Sprain Brook Parkway, near the Taconic State Parkway. Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022,...
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?
We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes. With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Police Say New York State Woman Drove Nearly 3X Legal Limit, Left Kids at Home Alone
You may have watched Home Alone at some point over the holidays. This is sort of like a real-life case of that movie, though these kids weren't left unattended because of a last-minute rush to the airport. Police say a New York state woman is facing charges after leaving her...
Officials Warn of Price Gouging On Children’s Medication During Shortage
As various types of sickness continue to plague children this season, here in the Hudson Valley, reports continue to come in regarding parents struggling to find cough and cold medicine for little ones. Severe cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise globally, along with the common cold and...
5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York State
If there is a business that exists these days, chances are, someone has given it an online review. Yes, that even applies to prisons. How much time do people have on their hands these days? I can't even imagine having enough that I would choose to go online and review a prison. Whether I was there or not, the last thing I want to do is go online and tell people why I was there. It's not like they'll get a choice anyway. Once they say you're going to jail...you go to jail. You don't get to book your favorite destination.
