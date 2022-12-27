ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You’ll Love ‘A Latte’

Personally, whenever I visit a coffee shop I feel like I'm in a scene out of Gilmore Girls and acting out my inner Loreli Gilmore. I digress. Of course, the HV is home to your chain locations like Starbucks and Dunkin and yes, we know Stewart's Coffee is some of the best in New York State. But what about those small local businesses that are family-run and operated by your neighbors in town?
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Warm Snap to Follow Arctic Blast in the Hudson Valley

A warm snap is coming to the Hudson Valley after frigid temps. After a brief visit from Jack Frost, the Hudson Valley will finally get a reprieve from the icy holiday temps. With many having holiday travel and last-minute shopping disrupted due to inclement weather, we'll have balmy conditions to ring in the new year.
Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire

As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?

We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes. With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.
LOUISIANA STATE
5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York State

If there is a business that exists these days, chances are, someone has given it an online review. Yes, that even applies to prisons. How much time do people have on their hands these days? I can't even imagine having enough that I would choose to go online and review a prison. Whether I was there or not, the last thing I want to do is go online and tell people why I was there. It's not like they'll get a choice anyway. Once they say you're going to jail...you go to jail. You don't get to book your favorite destination.
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

