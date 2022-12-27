Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in Summerlin
Metro police investigated an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley on Friday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect after road rage incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a suspect after a road rage incident Friday near Charleston and Lamb. LVMPD said at 11:01 a.m., police received a call for service in regard to a road rage incident. During this, police said the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim.
Fox5 KVVU
California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities. Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm,...
Fox5 KVVU
Washington murder suspect taken in custody by North Las Vegas police after chase
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two murder suspects wanted by authorities in Lacey, Washington, were taken into custody by the North Las Vegas Police Department Friday afternoon after a chase. According to NLVPD officer Alexander Cuevas, the department was contacted by Lacy Washington Police who were tracking two murder suspects,...
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Parents find daughter stabbed to death in Las Vegas apartment, police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the 7400 block of Charleston Boulevard Wednesday night at an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing husband on Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly tried to stab her husband to death on Christmas Day, according to authorities. Samantha Toland, 28, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest on Dec. 25. She is accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release. The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of […]
Washington homicide suspects lead North Las Vegas police on highway chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two homicide suspects were arrested after leading North Las Vegas police and other law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase Friday afternoon, according to police. Police in Lacy, Washington contacted North Las Vegas police for help in tracking the two suspects, NLVPD said. The suspects were found in the area of […]
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Man injured in stabbing near Las Vegas Arts District, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man had been injured following a stabbing near the Arts District on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect outstanding after deadly hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway, Gibson
UPDATE - Dec. 30. The victim has been identified as Manuel Esqueda, Jr. of Las Vegas. He was 50 years old. The cause and manner of his death are still pending. According to evidence at the scene and witness statements, the man was crossing Boulder Highway south of Russell Road from west to east outside a marked crosswalk.
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of stealing $230K watch from man at Las Vegas Strip resort
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 after she allegedly stole a watch from a guest at a hotel on the Strip. Priscilla Cueva, 34, is out on bail as she awaits her next hearing for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, court records indicate.
8newsnow.com
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
