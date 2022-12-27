ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect after road rage incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shot and killed a suspect after a road rage incident Friday near Charleston and Lamb. LVMPD said at 11:01 a.m., police received a call for service in regard to a road rage incident. During this, police said the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities. Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
KINGMAN, AZ
8newsnow.com

