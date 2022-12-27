Heaven welcomed Amy Jo DeKruyter, age 52, of Holland, MI, into her eternal home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A beautiful mother, wife, sister, and daughter, she died after a year-long journey with multiforme glioblastoma. Amy’s unforgettable smile, sparkling eyes, a listening ear, and warm welcome marked a life of love, service, and deep Christian faith. Born in 1970, she attended Zeeland Public Schools, traveling to Bolivia in her senior year of high school as a Rotary exchange student. After a double major in Spanish and Psychology/Sociology at Hope College (’92), she earned a Masters in Social Work at Western Michigan University (’95). These early interests in other cultures, languages, and peoples, and in working to enrich the lives of others, can be traced across Amy’s life. Her love for teaching was seen in her years as a substitute teacher—often in Spanish—at Borculo Christian, Zeeland Christian, and Zeeland Public Schools, giving piano lessons, leading Community Bible Study groups, and teaching children’s worship at church. She also worked and volunteered for many years at South Olive Christian School. Teaching was often combined with Amy’s passion for community service. She was a Crop Walk coordinator for more than ten years and taught classes on canning and pie-making through Zeeland Recreation. Church stood at the center of Amy’s life. She worked for the Reformed Church in America as Coordinator for Volunteer Services (’96-’06), served on the boards of Western Theological Seminary and Camp Geneva, and continually volunteered at North Holland Reformed Church, whether coordinating Christmas programs, organizing youth group hayrides, or making pies for the Ottawa County Fair.

