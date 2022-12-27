Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
WSAZ
2 people missing in the Elk River
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been working Friday evening to recover two people missing in the Elk River in the Duck area, according to John Hoffman with Braxton County Emergency Services. Nearly 75 first responders from several departments, including dive teams, have been on the scene, which is...
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
wchstv.com
Inspired by 'Salty' Morton's recovery story, Clay County community shows up to give blood
CLAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Friday, dozens of people came to Clay County High School to give blood. Many were inspired by the story of Jacob "Salty" Morton. Morton, a senior football player at CCHS , was severely injured in a car crash in late October. Now, months later, the teen is miraculously recovering at home.
wfxrtv.com
Help for women in recovery expands to downtown Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A growing non-profit is expanding its reach throughout West Virginia. According to Cheryl Laws, the founder of Pollen8, the organization plans to open “Café Appalachia” in downtown Charleston next year. The restaurant, which will be located on McFarland Street, will be the...
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WSAZ
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
Former Charleston, West Virginia, mayor shuts the doors on his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022. Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has […]
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
WSAZ
Abandoned house catches fire for a third time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Minor killed in West Virginia crash involving Cabell County sheriff’s deputy
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police are investigating after a minor was hit and killed by a car in Huntington on Friday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says. There is no other information […]
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
