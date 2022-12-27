ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
OCEANA, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

2 people missing in the Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been working Friday evening to recover two people missing in the Elk River in the Duck area, according to John Hoffman with Braxton County Emergency Services. Nearly 75 first responders from several departments, including dive teams, have been on the scene, which is...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
WSAZ

Abandoned house catches fire for a third time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

