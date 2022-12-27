ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Cars 108

What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again

It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Detroit’s Buddy’s Pizza Ranked in the Top 50 of the World

The best pizza in Detroit is now one of the best in the world. Legendary Buddy's Pizza has officially been named one of the best pizza places in the entire world. Big 7 Travel, the self-proclaimed "current, curated recommendation" website, bestowed the honor as part of its "50 Best Pizzas in the World" list for 2022. From Finland to Poland, Argentina to Portland, Buddy's held its own amongst the best of the best across the globe.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton

Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs

There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Disturbing Video Shows Man Forcing Woman Into a Van In Detroit on Christmas

Police in Detroit are looking for answers after a disturbing video recently surfaced that shows a man forcing a woman into a van on Christmas day. The video below shows a woman walking in an alley on Detroit's east side near Gratiot and 8 Mile. As the van pulls up, the man immediately jumps out and grabs the woman, and quickly slams her into the side of the vehicle. He then forces her into the driver's side door and takes off. You can hear the woman pleading with the man to stop.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022

In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way

The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
LAPEER, MI
Cars 108

James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions

Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy