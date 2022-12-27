ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Magical Season Ends With Tough Loss

Heading into Saturday's contest with No. 3 TCU, the narrative centered around the fact that No. 2 Michigan was just too big, too physical, and too dominant for the Horned Frogs. As it turns out, TCU was up for the challenge. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 lead,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy