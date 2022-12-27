The Jets’ offense spent too much time going backward against the Jaguars last week, something that has been a problem for the unit all season. They have been awful on first downs this year, and that has led to long distances to go on third down which have stalled the offense. Against the Jaguars, the Jets had penalties, sacks and runs for a loss on first down. Sure, Zach Wilson was not good, but it is also hard to operate when constantly facing third-and-long. The Jets average 7.7 yards to go on third down this season, tied for worst in the NFL...

38 MINUTES AGO