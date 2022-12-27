ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Jets look to turn around offense’s ‘backbreaking’ ineptitude on first down

The Jets’ offense spent too much time going backward against the Jaguars last week, something that has been a problem for the unit all season. They have been awful on first downs this year, and that has led to long distances to go on third down which have stalled the offense. Against the Jaguars, the Jets had penalties, sacks and runs for a loss on first down. Sure, Zach Wilson was not good, but it is also hard to operate when constantly facing third-and-long. The Jets average 7.7 yards to go on third down this season, tied for worst in the NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy