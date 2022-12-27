Walter Simeon Bycsek, Jr., known as “Wally,” 89 of Wall, NJ passed into eternal rest Monday, December 12, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Born in Irvington, NJ, Wally lived in Spring Lake Heights, NJ before moving to Wall in 1985. Wally worked tirelessly to ensure that his children had a healthy and happy household and exceptional schooling. He was crazy about his wife “Ginger,” and adored her. The two were married for sixty-one years and shared many blessings together. Ginger was the love of his life and he always professed as much. One of his favorite things was to buy Ginger flowers. Wally was so proud of his four children and his nine grandchildren and never stopped sharing stories about them to all. He always made sure to say “I love you” when saying goodbye to his loved ones.

He was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar, NJ. He loved to attend Sunday Mass with his family and insisted on taking everyone to breakfast to share a lovely meal together. He loved animals and always had a dog in his household. Wally was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed fishing with his family on his boat the “Cool Breeze,” and hunting with his son David and grandson Jack as recently as two weeks ago. David was not only his son, but truly his best friend. Wally also loved spending time with his family at his home in Pennsylvania and vacationing in Vermont. He loved the various outings he celebrated with his family, all of whom he adored. Wally was an amazing dancer and never hesitated to sing and dance when John Denver was playing. He was an avid shopper with a keen sense of style as seen through his unique and colorful wardrobe. He found great joy in buying gifts for his family members and surprising them. Wally was known for his amazing luck. Whether it was scratch offs, playing craps in Atlantic City, the race track or a gift auction, he always came out on top. Wally was a winner through and through. He considered himself lucky in many ways because of the family that he cherished so dearly and the second chance at life he was given after he survived an eighteen-foot fall while hunting in 2000. Wally felt so lucky for his many blessings that he asked that shamrocks be placed on his gravestone. He was a survivor who always saw challenges as a way to grow stronger and bring the family closer together. He never thought twice about helping to raise his grandsons Matthew and Thomas for which his daughter Katie is eternally grateful. He was an honorable man who undoubtedly knew the value of family and good friends.

Wally was a salesman and partner of B & D Sales in Clark, NJ where he worked for thirty-six years with his dear friend and partner Andy DeSalvo. Wakefern was one of his favorite places to be. He developed lifelong friendships through the food industry. Wally was a member of the Shark River Anglers, Shark River, NJ, where he looked forward to celebrating the annual picnic with his family. He was also a member of the New Jersey Pistol and Rifle Club, Farmingdale, NJ. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. He was truly a well-loved family man who was always available to help with anything and he will be deeply missed.

Wally was predeceased by his parents Walter and Johanna Bycsek, his daughter Mary Louise Bycsek, his sister Pat McGraw and his grandson Thomas Bycsek. Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years Mary Louise Bycsek, four children, David Bycsek and his wife Damian, Mary Jo Kundrats and her husband Erik, Jacolyn Jepsen, Kathleen Bycsek, a brother Donald Bycsek, eight grandchildren, Matthew, David, Kyra, Jack, Christian, Keli, Jimmy, Abby and a great grandchild, Haven.

Funeral Mass was held Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:30am at St. Rose Church, Belmar, NJ followed by burial in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences, please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Walter’s name to Shark River Children’s Trout Tournament at Spring Lake, c/o Greg Hueth, 2167 Gregory Place Sea Girt, NJ 08750.