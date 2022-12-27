Dorothy A. Devaney (nee: Klotz) passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was born in Bayonne to the late Selma (nee: Peters) and Harry Klotz and was a long-time resident, prior to relocating to Manasquan. She was a cashier of the City of Bayonne Tax Department.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jackie Devaney. She is survived by her loving daughter, Colleen Craig, and her husband, Jim; and her cherished grandchildren, Patrick, Bridget and Jack Craig. She was also predeceased by her dear siblings, Jeanne Donovan, Marion Maher and Patricia Post. She was the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be conducted by Bayonne Memorial Home, Inc. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Miriam Teresa Parish at St. Andrew the Apostle Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to the Blessed Miriam Teresa Food Pantry, 326 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be received at bayonnememorialhome.com .