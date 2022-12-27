Rosati-Kain to remain open thanks to new partner

On Christmas day, Rosati-Kain families heard great news: A group looking to save the all-girls Catholic high school announced an agreement with the St. Louis Archdiocese to keep the school open.

Cynthia Goudy, chair of the Rosati-Kain Forever Steering Committee, told KMOX that she’s been working nonstop since the announcement.

“We came together and wanted to take the school independent and we're just so excited that we get to continue the education for another 100 years,” she said. “That the girls that go to school there now have a place to go to school and experience Rosati.”

The school’s new partners are the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet — that’s the group of nuns that started Rosati-Kain 111 years ago along with the Notre Dame sisters.

“It was groundbreaking at the time that two orders of nuns would share the responsibility for education into a school. And so the Sisters of St. Joseph Campbell that just seemed like a great partner for us moving forward,” Goudy said. “We're so excited. And we're so thankful for them for stepping forward to lead us in their charism and to help us educate these girls and safeguard their education..”

Goudy said it was an effort from dozens of alumnae and administrators, and made sure the girls felt safe and heard.

“I mean, here's the thing. Don't tell a Rosati girl she can't do something,” Goudy said. “That's kind of our motto.”

Hear more from Cynthia Goudy on the effort to keep Rosati-Kain open:

