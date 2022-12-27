Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
blufftontoday.com
How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sometimes in life, the most forgettable moments turn out to be the ones you just can’t seem to forget. And sometimes that can be a good thing. For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, one such moment unfolded 11 years ago in the same Orange Bowl in which his team lost against Tennessee, 31-14, on Friday night.
Game Notes From Clemson's Orange Bowl Loss
No. 7 Clemson ran its most plays and gained its most first downs in a loss in school history during Friday night's game against No. 6 Tennessee.
Milton leads Vols past Clemson for Capital One Orange Bowl victory
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJHL) – No. 6 Tennessee capped off the 2022 season with a win, downing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, 31-14. Quarterback Joe Milton III turned in a stellar performance while filling in for the injured Hendon Hooker. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three scores, en-route […]
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl
Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
It was a bad day in the midst of a great journey for Clemson Football
When No. 7 Clemson lines up to play sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 89th annual Orange Bowl Classic, the Tigers will be playing for a seventh time in the prestigious bowl game.
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
CBS Sports
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
College Basketball Coach Reportedly Resigns After Leave Of Absence
In December, Wofford announced that basketball coach Jay McAuley was taking a leave of absence. Well, it turns out he's leaving the program on a permanent basis. Wofford announced on Friday that McAuley has resigned. "Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program,"...
Princeton Fant and his daughter Aaliyah share a special bond
KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads. Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant. After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field. […]
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
