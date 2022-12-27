ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sometimes in life, the most forgettable moments turn out to be the ones you just can’t seem to forget. And sometimes that can be a good thing. For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, one such moment unfolded 11 years ago in the same Orange Bowl in which his team lost against Tennessee, 31-14, on Friday night.
CLEMSON, SC
WJHL

Milton leads Vols past Clemson for Capital One Orange Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJHL) – No. 6 Tennessee capped off the 2022 season with a win, downing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, 31-14. Quarterback Joe Milton III turned in a stellar performance while filling in for the injured Hendon Hooker. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three scores, en-route […]
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Princeton Fant and his daughter Aaliyah share a special bond

KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads. Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant. After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

