ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MSP Airport travelers weather the storm of Southwest cancellations

By Lindsey Peterson, Paul Hodowanic
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Sjgh_0jvi7bhW00

It’s certainly been a frustrating few days for holiday air travelers, especially those flying Southwest.

Extreme cold, snow and very busy airports compounded with staffing and computer issues for Southwest to create a massive backlog of cancelled flights and stranded travelers across the country.

Those travelers also include numerous people at Minneapolis-St.
Paul International Airport.

Josh Bernal is trying had a connecting flight to St. Louis, eventually bound for Austin, Texas. The flight to St. Louis was cancelled. Then the flight to Texas was cancelled. Bernal says he has no choice, he need to rent a car and drive to Texas for a medical appointment.

“No options here today, no options here tomorrow, so I’m going to drive to Texas,” says Bernal who says he has to get to Apple Valley to rent a car because there are no more left at MSP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvpSR_0jvi7bhW00
Passengers at MSP Airport's Terminal 2 wait in line looking to rebook or for vouchers and reimbursements as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. Photo credit (Audacay / Paul Hodowanic)

Bernal says it’s frustrating but he’s doing his best to be polite to Southwest staff knowing it’s out of their control.

“They’re as helpful as they can be,” says Bernal. “The refund process was kind of trouble. Their computer system isn’t working. It sounds like all their flight crews are scattered and a lot of people just called in because of the weather. A bunch of people in line are upset but I was polite so they gave me a bunch of flight credit in the future. It’s frustrating.”

Another passenger tells WCCO’s Paul Hodowanic that she has almost nothing with her and her baggage is lost. She arrived in Minnesota late Monday night from Denver.

“Was told my bag would be on the next flight into Minneapolis with Southwest. I have no idea where that bag is right now,” she says.

Another passenger said he was on his way to Cincinnati and ended up in Minneapolis. Kohen Olischefski says he’s fortunate his schedule is flexible.

“Just had to wait in line and kind of ask for help,” Olischefski says. “They were very helpful, just giving out vouchers and reimbursements and what not. It’s pretty easy. They don’t have any flights going out so they told me to book a flight with another airline, submit the receipt and they’d pay me back.”

Thousands of flight scheduled for Tuesday are canceled, and just as many scheduled for Wednesday are already canceled including all of Southwest's flights into and out of MSP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 96

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
fox9.com

What the Southwest Airlines meltdown looked like at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. And issues continued into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, 79 flights had been canceled out of MSP along with 158...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mail issues plaguing Twin Cities metro delivers some holiday letdowns

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Christmas looked different inside the Kittock household this year. Father Joe Kittock gifted his wife and daughter with empty boxes. Inside the boxes, a note said the gifts had yet to arrive. "Where are the packages?" Kittock wondered. In late December, he says his Lakeville...
LAKEVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme

LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Charges have now been filed against four people in a fatal shooting that prompted a lockdown at Mall of America last week.On Thursday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection to the Friday shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. He succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store.A nationwide arrest warrant is out for Longstreet, who is believed to be out of state. Authorities say others are in danger if he remains free. There is also a warrant out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy