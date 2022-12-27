Decades-old ‘Peace on Earth’ sign to get glow-up, thanks to $50K fundraiser

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For 20 years, letters spelling out “Peace on Earth” have adorned Batavia’s downtown bicycle-pedestrian bridge.

Well-known local businessman Craig Foltos was behind the creation of the sign.

Over the summer, he teamed up with the Batavia Parks Foundation to raise $50,000 to replace the wooden letters with permanent ones, which would feature LED lighting to illuminate the sign year-round.

The Batavia Parks Foundation announced it hit the $50,000 goal just before Christmas, so the project will move forward.

Officials said they hopes to have the new sign installed by the fall, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, 2023.

