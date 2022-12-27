Wife charged in Christmas Day fatal shooting death of husband in NJ home

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 51-year-old woman was arrested over the alleged Christmas Day fatal shooting of her husband, authorities said Monday.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth, 57, inside of their home located on Somers Point Road in Mays Landing.

At about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a call at the couple’s home

Officials they found David Wigglesworth in a bedroom, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents said that Marylue Wigglesworth called 911 and investigators were able to recover a handgun.

Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody and charged with murder. She is currently in custody at the Atlantic County jail.