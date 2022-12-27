MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Bonus Match 5
04-06-08-21-37, Bonus: 32
(four, six, eight, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-two)
Cash4Life
06-34-36-53-56, Cash Ball: 3
(six, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-5-4
(six, five, four)
Pick 3 Midday
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
Pick 4 Evening
7-7-6-4
(seven, seven, six, four)
Pick 4 Midday
1-9-4-8
(one, nine, four, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
9-2-5-6-1
(nine, two, five, six, one)
Pick 5 Midday
2-0-8-9-6
(two, zero, eight, nine, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
