Maryland State

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Bonus Match 5

04-06-08-21-37, Bonus: 32

(four, six, eight, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-two)

Cash4Life

06-34-36-53-56, Cash Ball: 3

(six, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-6-4

(seven, seven, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-4-8

(one, nine, four, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

9-2-5-6-1

(nine, two, five, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-8-9-6

(two, zero, eight, nine, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

