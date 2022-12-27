Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Romantic Place in Missouri Has an Lovely Indoor Outhouse
If love is in the air, there's one Missouri option you need to know about. It's a place-to-stay option that was just named the most romantic in the Show Me State probably because it has an indoor outhouse. I'll attempt to explain. Only In Your State just shared an interesting...
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
All of Missouri is left out of the Top Places to Visit in the US
You will not be traveling anywhere in Missouri if you are traveling based solely on a list of the top places to visit in the US from a big-time travel website. What places made the list, and would you replace any of those places with a place from Missouri?. The...
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
Missouri Firefighters Rescued a Frightened Deer Stuck in Icy Lake
Not all heroes wear capes. Some slowly slide across an icy lake with a ladder to rescue a deer just like some Missouri firefighters just did. This close encounter of the deer kind just happened a few days ago as shared by the Gravois Fire Protection District on Facebook. As they tell the story, the deer is named Randy (named after the fact I'm told) who got himself into a bad situation on a frozen lake which he was unable to escape from. That's when the Missouri firefighters came to the rescue.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
The Most Dangerous Highway in Missouri Claims 20 Souls Per Year
What's the most dangerous highway in Missouri? It may not be the one you think. The roadway that's become notorious for fatalities in the Show Me State claims 20 souls per year. There are a lot of ways to measure dangerous highways and interstates. I have found multiple websites including...
How would you Promote Illinois during the Rose Parade?
New Year's Day starts off with the legendary Rose Parade in Southern California, apparently, Illinois has a float in the parade this year to promote visiting the state. Here is what will be on the float, and what changes we would make to properly promote the Land of Lincoln. According...
Midwest Guy Shocked to Find a Frightened Bear Hiding in a Tree
Because of this, I've decided to not peek inside of trees anymore. A Midwest guy was more than a little shocked to find a frightened bear who had decided to make his home inside of one recently. Based on the date of the video share, this happened on December 22,...
Yes, Gray Wolves Used to Roam Missouri and May Again Soon
I find wolves fascinating and every now and then I'll hear a report of one seen in the backcountry of Missouri. It's not common, but I've learned the Show Me State used to be a natural habitat for these wolves and may be again soon. I first saw an article...
‘Triple D’ Names Missouri Restaurant One of The Best in The State
Of all the restaurants to eat at in Missouri, there is one that was just rated one of the best in the state by Guy Fieri. We all know the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives starring chef Guy Fieri as he tours the best of the best highlighting over 1,000 restaurants and what they are famous for. One of those restaurants in Missouri was just named the Best in the entire state. Mashed.com named Shaved Duck in St. Louis a must-visit the next time you're in the city.
Now You Know Missouri’s Most Iconic Fountain is From France
I've heard it said that perception is reality. The problem is that my perception about one of Missouri's most iconic fountains is wrong. What I think of as vintage Missouri actually came to the Show Me State from France. Oui. My newly discovered knowledge about Mill Creek Park Fountain in...
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm
Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
Don’t Celebrate NYE in NYC – Illinois Has One of the Best Places
It may be too late to fly to NYC to celebrate the new year (who wants to fly right now anyway). You're in luck, one of Illinois; cities was just named one of the best places to ring in the new year. My New Year"s Eve partying days are far...
29 Missouri Dogs Rescued from Extremely Dangerous Winter Cold
If you thought the recent bomb cyclone that heavily impacted Missouri over the past week was hard to deal with as a human, you can imagine what it might have been like for animals left outside. The Humane Society of Missouri shared news that 29 dogs were rescued from that unsafe environment recently.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
Missouri Veteran’s Family Reunited with Bronze Star He Had Lost
The state of Missouri has been trying to find the owner of a bronze star that was unfortunately lost by the man who earned it in the Vietnam War. Now, that Missouri veteran's family has been reunited with the award that is rightfully his. The Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick...
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 1