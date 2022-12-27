ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 arrested in deadly Vivian shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two teenagers and an adult were arrested Friday morning in connection with the shooting death Thursday of another teenager in Vivian. A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction. A 16-year-old is charged with illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Both are in the Juvenile Detention Center.
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

3 arrested in Vivian homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday. Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the...
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office

MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Swearing in set for new Haynesville mayor, other town leaders

HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Haynesville's new mayor, the police chief and a slate of new and returning council members will take their oaths of office Friday. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Claiborne Parish Fair Complex. It's open to the public. Roderick Hampton won the title of...
HAYNESVILLE, LA

