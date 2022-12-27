Read full article on original website
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
KTBS
3 arrested in deadly Vivian shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two teenagers and an adult were arrested Friday morning in connection with the shooting death Thursday of another teenager in Vivian. A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction. A 16-year-old is charged with illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Both are in the Juvenile Detention Center.
KTBS
3 arrested in Vivian homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday. Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the...
KTBS
Shreveport teen starts Curvy Girls support group for youth diagnosed with scoliosis
SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis. When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis. Chmieleshki reached out to...
KTBS
Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The project includes the construction of a 300' southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan...
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
KTBS
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
KTBS
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
KTBS
New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office
MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
KTBS
Swearing in set for new Haynesville mayor, other town leaders
HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Haynesville's new mayor, the police chief and a slate of new and returning council members will take their oaths of office Friday. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Claiborne Parish Fair Complex. It's open to the public. Roderick Hampton won the title of...
