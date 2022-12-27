ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

City of Buffalo reopens

“All driving bans in Erie County are lifted as of 12:01am. A county-wide driving/travel advisory is in effect, and the county-wide State of Emergency remains.”. •“As was announced earlier, the city's Driving Ban will be lifted at 12:01 AM and replaced by a Travel Advisory. Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb. Please exercise caution while walking or driving.”
BUFFALO, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
New York Post

Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve safely

AAA Western and Central New York encourages motorists to be extra vigilant this holiday season and to celebrate responsibly. New Year’s Eve festivities can be tempting, and AAA urges drivers not to drink and drive. AAA reminds partygoers to plan ahead with a designated driver, ride sharing, or overnight accommodations.
NEW YORK STATE
AccuWeather

Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard

An intense freezing spray transformed lakefront buildings into icy fortresses as a powerful bomb cyclone blasted western New York in the days before Christmas. A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
HAMBURG, NY

