Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
New Yorkers to celebrate start of 2023 outdoors with 'First Day Hikes'
Events at 100 state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, canal trails & public lands on New Year's Day. √ 12th anniversary of hikes encourages people to spend Jan. 1 holiday enjoying nature. Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to spend time in the outdoors this holiday season and celebrate the...
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm
What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
wnypapers.com
City of Buffalo reopens
“All driving bans in Erie County are lifted as of 12:01am. A county-wide driving/travel advisory is in effect, and the county-wide State of Emergency remains.”. •“As was announced earlier, the city's Driving Ban will be lifted at 12:01 AM and replaced by a Travel Advisory. Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb. Please exercise caution while walking or driving.”
New York State Thruway, major highways, reopens after closure from storm
The highways reopening include the New York State Thruway, border crossings, I-290, I-990, and Routes 400 and 219 are now re-opened.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
wnypapers.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve safely
AAA Western and Central New York encourages motorists to be extra vigilant this holiday season and to celebrate responsibly. New Year’s Eve festivities can be tempting, and AAA urges drivers not to drink and drive. AAA reminds partygoers to plan ahead with a designated driver, ride sharing, or overnight accommodations.
Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard
An intense freezing spray transformed lakefront buildings into icy fortresses as a powerful bomb cyclone blasted western New York in the days before Christmas. A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home
The group found shelter from a brutal Western New York winter storm over the holiday weekend.
Comments / 0