Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over. Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Prince Harry should be stripped of royal title after Netflix series, almost half of the British public says
Almost half of the British public believes Prince Harry should lose his royal title after his Netflix docuseries was released, according to new polling
CNN’s Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Don’t Drink Alcohol, But Find A Workaround
“They brought us back for another year,” Andy Cohen crowed at the beginning of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage from Times Square. But “there’s some stipulations this year, some fine print.” Cohen and Cooper were famous for drinking liberally during their previous stints covering the traditional Times Square countdown. Cohen in particular became notorious for his alcohol-fueled diatribes, which last year took down New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest. As a result, CNN ruled that drinking was out on this year’s live broadcast. The drinking ban was addressed at the top. “We can’t drink,” said Cohen, emphasizing...
Ryan Seacrest Throws Lighthearted Shade at CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Show
Ryan Seacrest threw some subtle shade at New Year's Eve TV competitor CNN, whose New Year's Eve Live show is hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. According to People, Seacrest told EW that he supports CNN's decision to cut back on alcohol served to the hosts this year. "I...
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Could Be a Love Interest For Benedict
'Bridgerton' Season 3 will see the addition of Lady Tilley Arnold, and with the little that is known about the character, some are speculating she could be a love interest for Benedict.
