Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
St. Clair County Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Head-On Collision in DeKalb County
St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama. A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on...
Burn Ban in Effect for Gadsden, Etowah County
The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a short span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will have more details on this story as they are...
Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning
First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
Building Torn Down after Apartment Fire in Anniston
Building torn down after apartment fire, 12 more possibly displaced pending inspection. An apartment fire Monday night in Anniston left 14 people without a home. The fire impacted all units in one of the buildings located on Wilmer Avenue. Wednesday morning, the building was torn down. Crews spent much of...
Single-Vehicle Rollover in Sand Rock Friday Morning
A single-vehicle rollover was reported on Sand Rock Avenue (near the Town Hall) at approximately 10:40 Friday morning. We’ll have additional information when the Alabama State Troopers accident report is finished.
A Hit Last New Year’s Eve, Piedmont’s ‘Squirrel Drop’ to be Repeated
Piedmont volunteers and employees are planning a New Year’s Eve celebration. The focus will be on the city’s Squirrel Drop countdown to the new year featuring Sparky the Squirrel. Terry Batey, Sparky’s creator, created a much taller, yet-to-be-named second squirrel so Saturday night’s attendees can pose with it in photos.
Mrs. Mary Conkle Hopkins
Mrs. Mary Conkle Hopkins age 78 0f Fort Payne passed away Tuesday December. 27 at her at residence surrounded by her beloved family. Funeral services will be 1 PM Monday January 2nd at Perry Funeral Home. Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Dan Clanton officiating, burial will follow in. Tuckers Chapel Cemetery....
Sand Rock girls sink Saraland 64-39 in Marlin Christmas Classic at Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Zoey Handy netted 24 points and Katelyn StClair sank five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in leading the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats to a 64-39 girls basketball victory over Saraland in the Marlin Christmas Classic at Panama City. Handy also grabbed 13 rebounds for...
Sand Rock girls fall to Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky.) in Marlin Christmas Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. – In the Marlin Christmas Classic at Panama City, Katelyn StClair tossed in 29 points, but they weren’t enough to help Sand Rock against Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky.). The Lady Wildcats fell by the final of 56-41. StClair also had three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Zoey Handy finished with five points eight rebounds, two steals, two assists.
Cedar Bluff girls hold off Gaston in Jacksonville Christian Christmas Tournament
JACKSONVILLE – Ciana Smith rang for 12 points and Za’Niya Kyle contributed 10 points to lead the Cedar Bluff Lady Tigers to a 41-39 victory in the Jacksonville Christian Christmas Tournament on Friday. Kylie Vadon tossed in seven points for the Lady Tigers. Janaya Higgins finished with five...
Garden girls down Douglas, 42-27
GUNTERSVILLE – Ace Austin delivered 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, six blocks and three steals in leading the Spring Garden Lady Panthers to a 42-27 victory over Douglas at the Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Thursday. Kayley Kirk connected on three 3-pointers and had nine points to go...
Welcome addition: Cornejo key component in Warriors’ run at state title
CENTRE – Cherokee County head football coach Jacob Kelley has coached or played with a slew of running backs in his career. The only other running back Kelley can compare Warrior junior Jacob Cornejo to is former Cedartown High School and Cleveland Brown rusher Nick Chubb. “He (Cornejo) got...
2022 ALL-CHEROKEE COUNTY FOOTBALL TEAM: Warriors’ Kelley seeing his vision become reality
CENTRE – The high school football season the Cherokee County Warriors had in 2022 was what head coach Jacob Kelley had envisioned four years ago. The Warriors came close to reaching the pinnacle of Class 4A football, finishing as state runner-up to Andalusia in Auburn to cap a 12-3 season earlier this month.
Mrs. Mickey Lynn Wright Warren
Mrs. Mickey Lynn Wright Warren, 72 of Collinsville. passed away December 27th, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, December 29th at Collinsville Funeral Home Sharpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery. She is survived by her son Joshua Warren, 5 grandchildren, sister Jane (Bobby) Peek, Brother Gary (Barbara) Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ministers: Rev. Charles Brown, Rev Roger White, Rev. Trey Kincer,Casket bearers: Cliffton Simpson, Drew Wright, Kevin Wright, Luke Peek, Nick Myers, David Clayton, Tim Hawkins, Lloyd Schavey, Honorary Bearer: Travis Butler. Collinsville Funeral Home Directing. Mrs. Warren passed on December 27th, 2022 At the Collinsville Health Care. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time of 1 PM. She is preceded in Death by her parents: Bill and Elna Bobo Wright. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to :Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery Fund. Address: 15227 County RD. 51, Collinsville, Al 35961.
Bradley tosses in 24 in Gaylesville boys’ basketball tournament victory over Ider
GAYLESVILLE – Kyler Bradley connected on four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points in leading the Gaylesville Trojans to a 64-54 victory over Ider in the Gaylesville Christmas Tournament on Friday. Kuper Bradley contributed 16 points for the Trojans. Tanner Eads added 14 points and Collin Hendon...
