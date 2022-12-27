Mrs. Mickey Lynn Wright Warren, 72 of Collinsville. passed away December 27th, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, December 29th at Collinsville Funeral Home Sharpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery. She is survived by her son Joshua Warren, 5 grandchildren, sister Jane (Bobby) Peek, Brother Gary (Barbara) Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ministers: Rev. Charles Brown, Rev Roger White, Rev. Trey Kincer,Casket bearers: Cliffton Simpson, Drew Wright, Kevin Wright, Luke Peek, Nick Myers, David Clayton, Tim Hawkins, Lloyd Schavey, Honorary Bearer: Travis Butler. Collinsville Funeral Home Directing. Mrs. Warren passed on December 27th, 2022 At the Collinsville Health Care. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time of 1 PM. She is preceded in Death by her parents: Bill and Elna Bobo Wright. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to :Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery Fund. Address: 15227 County RD. 51, Collinsville, Al 35961.

COLLINSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO