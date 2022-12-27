ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow City, AL

Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man

A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th

Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Burn Ban in Effect for Gadsden, Etowah County

The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a short span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will have more details on this story as they are...
GADSDEN, AL
Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning

First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
LEESBURG, AL
Building Torn Down after Apartment Fire in Anniston

Building torn down after apartment fire, 12 more possibly displaced pending inspection. An apartment fire Monday night in Anniston left 14 people without a home. The fire impacted all units in one of the buildings located on Wilmer Avenue. Wednesday morning, the building was torn down. Crews spent much of...
ANNISTON, AL
A Hit Last New Year’s Eve, Piedmont’s ‘Squirrel Drop’ to be Repeated

Piedmont volunteers and employees are planning a New Year’s Eve celebration. The focus will be on the city’s Squirrel Drop countdown to the new year featuring Sparky the Squirrel. Terry Batey, Sparky’s creator, created a much taller, yet-to-be-named second squirrel so Saturday night’s attendees can pose with it in photos.
PIEDMONT, AL
Mrs. Mary Conkle Hopkins

Mrs. Mary Conkle Hopkins age 78 0f Fort Payne passed away Tuesday December. 27 at her at residence surrounded by her beloved family. Funeral services will be 1 PM Monday January 2nd at Perry Funeral Home. Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Dan Clanton officiating, burial will follow in. Tuckers Chapel Cemetery....
FORT PAYNE, AL
Sand Rock girls fall to Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky.) in Marlin Christmas Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – In the Marlin Christmas Classic at Panama City, Katelyn StClair tossed in 29 points, but they weren’t enough to help Sand Rock against Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky.). The Lady Wildcats fell by the final of 56-41. StClair also had three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Zoey Handy finished with five points eight rebounds, two steals, two assists.
SAND ROCK, AL
Garden girls down Douglas, 42-27

GUNTERSVILLE – Ace Austin delivered 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, six blocks and three steals in leading the Spring Garden Lady Panthers to a 42-27 victory over Douglas at the Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Thursday. Kayley Kirk connected on three 3-pointers and had nine points to go...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Mrs. Mickey Lynn Wright Warren

Mrs. Mickey Lynn Wright Warren, 72 of Collinsville. passed away December 27th, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, December 29th at Collinsville Funeral Home Sharpe Chapel. Burial will follow in Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery. She is survived by her son Joshua Warren, 5 grandchildren, sister Jane (Bobby) Peek, Brother Gary (Barbara) Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ministers: Rev. Charles Brown, Rev Roger White, Rev. Trey Kincer,Casket bearers: Cliffton Simpson, Drew Wright, Kevin Wright, Luke Peek, Nick Myers, David Clayton, Tim Hawkins, Lloyd Schavey, Honorary Bearer: Travis Butler. Collinsville Funeral Home Directing. Mrs. Warren passed on December 27th, 2022 At the Collinsville Health Care. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time of 1 PM. She is preceded in Death by her parents: Bill and Elna Bobo Wright. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to :Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery Fund. Address: 15227 County RD. 51, Collinsville, Al 35961.
COLLINSVILLE, AL

