Hollywood, FL

Police help Santa deliver presents after porch pirate tries to steal Christmas

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

Police i n Florida are being praised for helping Santa deliver presents after a porch pirate tried to steal Christmas from multiple families.

Officers in Hollywood, Florida, responded to a Christmas Eve report that a man was stealing packages from the front doors of South Florida families.

When they arrived on the scene, they identified and chased down a suspect matching the description, Hollywood Police Department said.

A search of the suspect's vehicle revealed at least 39 stolen packages, according to a report.

Officers managed to match the majority of the stolen presents with their rightful recipients and delivered them on Christmas Eve.

The suspect accused of stealing the packages has been charged with grand theft, burglary, and resisting arrest without violence, the report noted.

