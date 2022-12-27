ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

City of Asheville provides update on water outages

By Jaylan Wright, Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday.

According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage.

Staff will make every effort to contact the account holder before shutting the water off. Once a repair is made, water will be restored.

Given the complexity of this water system disruption, customers currently without water will likely be without water for an additional 24 to 48 hours.

The City is in the process of establishing a system to provide drinking water to those in the most impacted areas who are unable to get water for themselves. More information to follow on Wednesday.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County.

Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure.

The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday due to restrooms and restaurants remaining closed from the city-wide water issue.

On Tuesday, crews were able to repair water line breaks in the areas of McDowell Street, Sweeten Creek Road, Depot Street and London Road.

Crews are onsite now at Monte Vista Road according to city officials.

City officials said one reason water outages in the southern part of Buncombe have occurred is due to a water production facility being unable to produce water since Christmas Eve.

The water system is also experiencing higher water consumption levels according to the city.

The city of Asheville has asked residents to consider conserving water and delaying unnecessary water use for the next 24-48 hours to help avoid low or no water pressure for all customers.

The Water Resource Department said people should try to refrain from allowing faucets to drip during the daytime hours due to the impacts on the overall water system.

Officials have encouraged residents to do the following in order to keep as much water in the system as possible:

  • Minimize or delay processes that use large quantities of water.
  • Take shorter showers.
  • Do not wash your car.
  • Delay doing laundry.
  • Delay running the dishwasher.

Officials also mentioned checking on neighbors and the elderly in areas where there is no water.

If you see a leak in your area, please email egovutility@ashevillenc.gov or call the customer service line at 828-251-1122.

Due to high call volumes, wait times will be longer than normal on the phone line.

Emergency service providers have alternative water supply plans in place for fire protection and are coordinating plans for those without drinking water.

