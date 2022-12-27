On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.

