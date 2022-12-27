Read full article on original website
Armed Robber Stuffs Backpack with Cash, Flees Credit Union Branch
An armed man held up a Mission Federal Credit Union branch in Rancho Bernardo Friday afternoon. The robbery occurred just after 4 p.m. at the branch at 11868 Rancho Bernardo Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The suspect walked in and made contact with a teller. “He...
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
Two Arrested at Chula Vista DUI Checkpoint
Two drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, one for suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug, and the other for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and an illegal drug, police said Saturday. The checkpoint, run by the Chula Vista Police...
Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week
On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
Sheriff investigating homicide in Lakeside
The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a triple homicide that happened late Friday night in Lakeside.
Burglary suspect arrested on USD campus
SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing cars on the University of San Diego campus was arrested Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. SDPD was called just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which claimed...
Man arrested in Carlsbad bank robbery
A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing a North County bank, the Carlsbad Police Department announced.
San Diego Channel
San Diego police impound 4 vehicles involved in Christmas day drifting sideshow
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has impounded four vehicles involved in a Christmas day drifting sideshow that led to thousands of dollars in damages. According to an SDPD press release, several people participated in the sideshow at the intersection of Kerns Street and...
Sheriff's SWAT Team finds three dead in Lakeside mobile home complex.
SAN DIEGO — In what investigators believe was a murder/suicide, a man shot two women to death inside a home in Lakeside before turning the gun on himself, authorities said Saturday. Deputies dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business,...
Suspect Arrested for the December 21st Robbery of US Bank
CARLSBAD, Calif. — On Friday, December 30, Detectives from the Carlsbad Police Department arrested the man believed to have committed the December 21 robbery of US Bank, located at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive. The investigation by Carlsbad Police detectives, with assistance from the FBI and local community members, identified the suspect as Steven Struhar, a 24-year-old resident of San Marcos, CA. Mr. Struhar was arrested by members of the Carlsbad Police Department near his residence.
2 teens arrested in East County motel shooting
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of a teenage girl that was found with a gunshot wound in an East County motel room, the El Cajon Police Department announced Friday.
Person of interest in National City homicide case detained in I-805 traffic stop
A traffic stop on Interstate 805 Thursday night led to a person of interest in a National City murder case being detained by police.
Human remains discovered at possible Carlsbad homeless encampment
Officers searching for a shoplifting suspect ended up finding human remains instead, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
Cut-out catalytic converters found in car that led Oceanside chase
Four people suspected in a reported catalytic converter theft were taken into custody by Oceanside Police following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
How to prevent catalytic converter theft
With a rise in catalytic converter thefts around San Diego County, authorities are offering some precautionary tips to residents.
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
Man, 20, in Critical Condition After Attack by Group in Vista
A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Saturday after he was assaulted by numerous people, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive, according to Sgt. Andrew Brumfield. “When deputies arrived on...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
Clairemont woman say son's catalytic converter stolen day before Christmas Eve
Clairemont woman say son's catalytic converter stolen day before Christmas. Theft happened before Oceanside PD makes two high-profile catalytic converter theft arrests in a week.
Two-Car Collision Traps One Person in Vehicle, Sends Another to Hospital in Serra Mesa
A two-car collision early Friday trapped one woman in her vehicle and sent another person to a hospital with minor injuries. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher said the incident occurred at 3:53 a.m. on southbound Interstate 805 at Mesa College Drive. “Two vehicles were involved, one was already broken down...
