Oceanside, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Arrested at Chula Vista DUI Checkpoint

Two drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, one for suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug, and the other for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and an illegal drug, police said Saturday. The checkpoint, run by the Chula Vista Police...
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Burglary suspect arrested on USD campus

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing cars on the University of San Diego campus was arrested Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. SDPD was called just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which claimed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Suspect Arrested for the December 21st Robbery of US Bank

CARLSBAD, Calif. — On Friday, December 30, Detectives from the Carlsbad Police Department arrested the man believed to have committed the December 21 robbery of US Bank, located at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive. The investigation by Carlsbad Police detectives, with assistance from the FBI and local community members, identified the suspect as Steven Struhar, a 24-year-old resident of San Marcos, CA. Mr. Struhar was arrested by members of the Carlsbad Police Department near his residence.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KTLA

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

