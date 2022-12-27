ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police investigating break-in at Mayfair Family Dollar store

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwHFv_0jvi4nKR00

Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who smashed through the front of a Family Dollar store.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue in Mayfair.

Police responded to the burglary alarm at the store.

Arriving officers found a hole smashed through a panel at the front of the store.

Police say they are still trying to figure out if anything was taken.

Investigators are searching surveillance cameras.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0jvi4nKR00

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for car in fatal hit-and-run that killed 50-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 50-year-old man dead.Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Kensington, on East Lehigh Avenue near Kensington Avenue. They say the driver of a black Dodge Charger, 2015-2020,  struck the pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street.Police released an image of a similar car. They say the actual car connected to the crime has front-end damage.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.Investigators are looking for the vehicle. They also say some car parts were left on the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

5-year-old recovering after shooting accident in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old child was rushed to a hospital after shooting himself in the leg.The shooting, which police are calling accidental, happened early Thursday at a home in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.Police say the child was home with family, handling a gun, when the weapon discharged. The shot hit him in the thigh.The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and was in stable condition."The femoral artery wasn't struck, he didn't break his femur bone," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "According to staff at the hospital, he is very, very lucky."At this time, police are calling the shooting accidental and say the boy is lucky to be alive.Now, investigators are working to find out how he got access to a gun.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Celebratory gunshots on NYE are not permitted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots.  "We've heard them coming out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself inside Pa. home: police

A 5-year-old boy is now in recovery after he accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home, police said. “We found out the child was home with family members when he was handling a gun and that the gun discharged, and at this time, we believe accidentally shooting this 5-year-old in his left thigh,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to 6ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy