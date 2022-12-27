Redistricting, new store concepts, academic calendars: The top ten trending stories of 2022

Read full article on original website
2022 in review: 10 most-read stories of the year in The Woodlands area
Market Street in The Woodlands was one of several areas that saw openings and closings in 2022. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) In 2022, readers were interested in stories about business openings and closings in The Woodlands area, but the most-read story was about Conroe ISD teacher and employee pay. 1. Conroe...
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients
Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
2022 in review: 11 business features in Conroe, Montgomery
Koba's Four Paws Institute is a dog training business in Montgomery. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Here is every business feature that ran in Community Impact in the Conroe/Montgomery edition in 2022. At the corner of Simonton and Main streets in downtown Conroe, a sign posted in the window declares Brownlee Jewelers...
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories
Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December
There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
RECAP: 10 Tomball, Magnolia restaurants featured in 2022
Named "carnegies" after Carnegie Hall, the hot or cold sandwiches at Tony's Italian Delicatessen include options, such as a meatball sub, a ham melt and a turkey sub. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Restaurants continued to grow this year in Tomball and Magnolia. Here are the 10 restaurants featured in the...
Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location
Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
New Chair King and four other businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Billion dollar bonds, soaring real estate prices, solar power: All the major 2022 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University issues
Harris County commissioners met Nov. 29 and approved two interlocal agreements with the city of Houston. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University issues from 2022.
New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
Harris County to initiate work on projects for $1.2B bond package
Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and parks. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and...
These were the most congested roads in the Heights-River Oaks-Montrose area in 2021
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) Every year, the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University releases its list of the most congested roadways throughout the state of Texas using...
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
2022 in review: 10 most-read stories of the year in Conroe, Montgomery
Model homes are under construction at Republic Grand Ranch, a 5,000-acre custom home community in Willis with more than 500 lots already sold. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Here are the 10 most-read news stories by Conroe and Montgomery readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. Conroe ISD approves teacher,...
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming celebrates grand opening in Gleannloch Farms
Located at 8701 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. D, Spring, the business offers a wide range of all-natural and healthy pet foods, gourmet baked treats, pet accessories and supplies, as well as professional pet grooming services. (Courtesy Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming) Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming hosted a grand opening...
Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
These were the most congested roads in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area in 2021
Construction is underway on ramps connecting Loop 610 to I-69 in southwest Houston, resulting in lane closures and increased congestion over the next several years. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Every year, the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University releases its list of the most congested roadways throughout the...
