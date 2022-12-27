ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Redistricting, new store concepts, academic calendars: The top ten trending stories of 2022

By CI Staff Compilation
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients

Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds

The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories

Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December

There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location

Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Chair King and four other businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Billion dollar bonds, soaring real estate prices, solar power: All the major 2022 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University issues

Harris County commissioners met Nov. 29 and approved two interlocal agreements with the city of Houston. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University issues from 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022

“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

These were the most congested roads in the Bellaire-Meyerland-West University area in 2021

Construction is underway on ramps connecting Loop 610 to I-69 in southwest Houston, resulting in lane closures and increased congestion over the next several years. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Every year, the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University releases its list of the most congested roadways throughout the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy