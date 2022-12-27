ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
liveboston617.org

Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash

On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
LEXINGTON, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Teen seriously injured during crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A teen was seriously injured during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. The crash took place on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, at around 10:40 p.m. According to the report, a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Bald tires lead to rollover crash in Campton, police say

CAMPTON, N.H. — Police said bald tires contributed to a rollover crash Wednesday in Campton. Campton police said a vehicle rolled over on Route 3 just after 2:30 p.m. The driver had to be pulled out of the car but wasn't hurt. The driver is now facing charges of...
CAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester man arrested after hourslong standoff

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours, police said. Manchester police said they received a report of a man with a gun at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The man was identified as Tyler Campbell, 30, of Manchester. "He was screaming. He...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Former Rowley Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations

A former Rowley police officer is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. The officer retired in May, 2022 after three decades of policing, but was recently working as a special officer when allegation…
ROWLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Woman dead after SUV crashes into house in Chichester

CHICHESTER, N.H. — A woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a house in Chichester on Thursday. Chichester police said before 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to a vehicle that went off the road and collided into a house. When officers arrived, they saw a 2018...
CHICHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Safe haven laws provide help for those unprepared for parenting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The case of a woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a wooded area in Manchester on Christmas night highlights the importance of safe haven laws, one organization says. Alexandra Eckersley has pleaded not guilty to charges of abandoning her son. Maya Harrington of Baby...
MANCHESTER, NH

