One Green Planet
Moroccan Loubea Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (120 ml or 20 g) fresh dill packed (stripped from stalks) Combine all dressing ingredients and pour over salad, stirring to combine and that's it – did we say easy!?!. We typically make this a day in advance to allow the dill and garlic to infuse their...
Delish
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Everyone deserves a cake on their birthday, and this one is great for chocolate lovers, vegan or not. Thanks to a couple of smart swaps and a special ingredient or two, we bet you might not even be able to guess this chocolate cake is completely egg- and dairy-free (meaning it’s perfect for when you’re low on ingredients too). Read on to find out what makes this cake SO good.
One Green Planet
Langar Wali Dal (Sikh Gurudwara-Style Lentil Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
1/2 cup (100 g) dried whole black lentils (sabut urad) 1/4 cup (50 g) dried red kidney beans (rajma) 1/4 cup (50 g) dried split chickpeas (chana dal) 3 cups (720 ml) water, plus 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) if needed. 1 teaspoon garam masala. 1 1/2...
One Green Planet
Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Prepare the paste: In a blender or food processor, blend the tomato, red chiles and ginger into a smooth paste. Set aside. Prepare the curry: Transfer the canned chickpeas to a colander. Rinse them with water to get rid of the starch and sodium. Let them sit in the colander until you're ready to use them.
One Green Planet
Morrocan Style Quinoa Salad [Vegan]
1 can chickpeas (drained:8 ounces, or 240 g) 5 large Medjool dates (pitted and chopped: ½ cup, or 100 g. Cook the quinoa according to package instructions using vegetable broth or stock in place of water to add more flavor. Cool for 20 minutes and fluff up with a fork.
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Peanut Butter Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My Father in Law loves peanut butter and during the holidays he misses out on a lot of Holiday sweets due to his diabetes. So I like to surprise him with alternatives to his old favorite treats that are both delicious and healthy! These cookies have a nice chewy bite and best part is you can indulge in more than one without overloading on sugar! To be exact these cookies, are completely sugar free and have 4 grams of carbs (mostly fiber-Bonus!). In addition, these this peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and dairy free!
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
Dal, dumplings and a giant cookie: Broke Vegan’s comfort food recipes
Root veg and stout stew with dumplings (pictured top) This hearty and comforting dish is perfect for an evening meal during the colder months. ½ swede (about 400g), peeled and cut into large chunks. ½ celeriac (about 500g), peeled and cut into large chunks. 150g. pearl barley. 2.
2 Bone Broth Recipes You Should Make This Week For Inflammation
Who doesn’t love a good bowl of soup in the winter?! Luckily, soup can be as healthy as it is tasty–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Unfortunately, canned soups can take a serious toll on your health. But on the other hand, homemade varieties can pack in a ton of nutrients to keep your body thriving throughout this chilly season. And one of the best ingredients you can add to your soup is some homemade bone broth, which blows high-sodium, store-bought broths out of the water.
gordonramsayclub.com
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
Fluffernutter Fudge
This fluffernutter fudge recipe is a play on the peanut butter marshmallow sandwich of your childhood. It’s foolproof to make and sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
Delish
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Have you tried this yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!. Step 1Preheat oven to 325°. Wrap bottom of a 8" or 9" springform pan in foil. Step 2In a food processor, pulse crackers and pecans until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add granulated sugar and salt and stir to combine. Pour in butter and stir until mixture looks like wet sand and holds together when pressed with your fingertips. Press cracker mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan in an even layer.
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
purewow.com
Vanilla Bean Buttermilk Pie
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With a hands-off crust and sweet filling, it’s your new dessert go-to. In the dessert difficulty matrix, pies usually...
12tomatoes.com
Salted Caramel Banana Bread
If there’s one baked good that just about everyone can get on board with, it might have to be banana bread. I don’t think I’ve ever met a soul who didn’t love it. I mean, what’s not to love about a perfectly moist and flavorful slice of cake that you can get away with calling bread (and therefore eat for breakfast with minimal guilt). I’m typically partial to chocolate chip banana bread, but when I heard about this salted caramel spin I knew I had to give it a go.
