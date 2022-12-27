Read full article on original website
BBC
Match of the Day analysis: Marcus Rashford shines for Manchester United off bench after being dropped
Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy analyse Marcus Rashford's performance at Wolves, coming off the bench to score Manchester United's winner in a 1-0 victory, after he was dropped for internal disciplinary reasons. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer. Available...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23 - a Manchester United target - is open to leaving Atletico Madrid in January. (GiveMeSport) MLS side Sporting Kansas...
BBC
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola vows to quit if he needs to despite contract extension
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will quit if he feels something about the club is "broken". Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City last month that will take him to 2025. If he fulfils the deal, it would take his overall tenure to nine years. However, Guardiola...
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
