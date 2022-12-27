Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Reopens
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg has reopened after temporarily closing on 12/13 for renovations. Upgrades include new rubber flooring and a new Black Card Spa area. The gym’s locker rooms and bathrooms will remain closed until further notice. Planet Fitness sent the following message to members on Friday, December 30:
mocoshow.com
Envision Now Signs Lease to Elevate Rockville Office Building to 100% Occupancy
Edge has elevated 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road to 100% occupancy with the recent leasing of 3600 square of space to Envision Now, LLC. The 59,800-square-foot flex/office building is situated in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County and owned by Crystal Development RCM LLC. Envision Now offers move & relocation services and building repairs and maintenance services. Envision Now was founded in 2015 by Katherine Rooker. Ms. Rooker has 20 years of construction and government experience and supported Federal contracts ranging from $10,000 to $70 million dollars. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, oversaw the leasing strategy and program on behalf of the landlord. Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant in this leasing transaction.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August 2022: Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
storereporter.com
Year-end wrap-up: The biggest openings & closings in Rockville, Potomac & North Bethesda
For our local retail and restaurant scene, 2022 was a year of rebuilding. Some longtime businesses made it through the height of the pandemic, only to shut down after the worst was over. A new crop of boutiques appeared on the scene, offering clothes and accessories to celebrate the return of festive events. New restaurants opened with diverse cuisines, from Greek to Lebanese to Salvadoran to Italian. We’ve chronicled the highlights here, with links to fill in the blanks on any stories you might have missed.
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
mocoshow.com
Torrid Officially Sets Closing Date for Gaithersburg Location in Rio
At the beginning of December we let you know that Torrid, “the destination for Trendy Plus-size fashion and accessories”, will close its Rio location. The store, located at 35 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg, has set a closing date of Monday, January 23rd, according to an assistant manager at the store. There is currently no update on closing sales. It took over the space that was previously home to Ono-Asia Pacific, a restaurant that served various Asian and Hawaiian cuisine, about a decade ago. There is no word on what the replacement will be at this time.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Opening in MoCo in 2023
Over 100 new restaurants opened in Montgomery County in 2022 and below you’ll find a list of restaurants that are scheduled to open in 2023. Chicago based Aloha Poke Co. has announced that it will be opening a Gaithersburg location sometime in 2023. Aloha is a fast-casual style restaurant that serves “fresh-packed and tasty bowls filled with sushi-grade fish and Hawaiian-inspired raw ingredients.” Franchise operator Mary Grace Barnebey is currently considering several options for the location, according to a report by WTOP. Aloha has area locations at 1333 19th St and 50 Massachusetts Ave in NW, Washington, DC.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
rockvillenights.com
See's Candies closes at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Has closed at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The store was a pop-up shop for the holiday shopping season. See's Candies knows what it's doing, as the company had generated $401 million in revenue by the time last December came to an end. But don't they know Christmas doesn't end until January 6?
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Olney Ale House For Sale
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: “For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
mocoshow.com
Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage; Displaces Three in Potomac
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the 10400 block of Heathside Way in the Glen Club neighborhood of Potomac for a fire on the second floor of a townhouse at approximately 3pm on Friday. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire extended to the...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Update (What’s New, What’s Closed, and What’s Coming Soon)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or will be coming soon to Montgomery Village, MD:. Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland.
