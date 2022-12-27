ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Winchester police seek help tracking down SUV wanted in hit-and-run crash

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171yrK_0jvi4NZf00

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down an SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Winchester last week, officials announced Monday.

Friends, family, and coworkers of Kathy Auciello still can’t believe a driver would hit her and take off. Auciello is a mom of twin girls and the owner of Katana Salon in downtown Winchester.

“I don’t think any of us can wrap our heads around it still,” said Denise Baker, who works at Katana Salon and Spa.

Auciello’s family says she had just left work last Thursday night, and while she was crossing Main Street to her car, she was struck.

“I’m still in shock like when I found out about it, I was like literally in tears I can’t say enough about her as a person, as an owner, just being in Winchester she knows everybody and she just has a heart of gold,” said Baker.

Police are now looking for the driver of a white Lincoln SUV which may have front-end damage after hitting Auciello on December 22.

“We don’t know if she was unconscious for five or ten minutes, but she was out like a light,” said Lou Auciello, the victim’s husband.

Auciello’s husband says she suffered serious injuries from a concussion to a broken shoulder and a huge laceration to her head, which required plastic surgery.

“I was scared, I was upset,” said Lou Auciello. “Unfortunately my daughter who’s back home from school on college break was working at the salon and she noticed like 10 minutes went by and she’s like where is she?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495v70_0jvi4NZf00

One of Auciello’s daughters saw her going into an ambulance that night just a couple of days before Christmas.

“Just the fact that somebody would leave a person just lying there in the rain, it was pouring rain, not knowing the extent of damage, were they dead, alive, conscious, unconscious, just no one called 911, just leaving with no regard for life just leaving them lying there,” said Lou Auciello.

If you have any information that can help police find the driver responsible for this hit and run call Winchester police.

“We just want that person to come forward, you know there’s no need for them to suffer more than they already have,” said Baker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LZz7_0jvi4NZf00

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Teen seriously injured during crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A teen was seriously injured during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. The crash took place on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, at around 10:40 p.m. According to the report, a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash

On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
LEXINGTON, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93

STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
STONEHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

No injuries in Topsfield Road crash

IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after a one-car accident on Topsfield Road. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection with Mill Road. The vehicle, a Chevrolet S10 pickup went over a low stone wall and into the trees. The truck was driven by an Ipswich...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy