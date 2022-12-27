Read full article on original website
Joseph Day
4d ago
this administration can best immigrants in for Christmas dinner but they can't take care of their homeless here in America and no help. they help everybody else but the Americans vets and homeless
MamaMSG
4d ago
SMH at the level of ignorance for human life. It’s just sad. Why not turn empty malls into a mass shelter? Or heck - there ALL KINDS of empty buildings now, since the downturn of the economy. House them.
Kristinlee hale
4d ago
not everyone has an addiction ! alot of people just have no family or support system , may have been abused sexually,mentally physically and have no where to turn!
