Missouri State

Joseph Day
4d ago

this administration can best immigrants in for Christmas dinner but they can't take care of their homeless here in America and no help. they help everybody else but the Americans vets and homeless

107
MamaMSG
4d ago

SMH at the level of ignorance for human life. It’s just sad. Why not turn empty malls into a mass shelter? Or heck - there ALL KINDS of empty buildings now, since the downturn of the economy. House them.

83
Kristinlee hale
4d ago

not everyone has an addiction ! alot of people just have no family or support system , may have been abused sexually,mentally physically and have no where to turn!

65
Related
FOX2Now

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel

Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop.  But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

What Missouri provides, does not provide to transgender inmates

Missouri is scheduled to execute a transgender inmate next week for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and killing of Beverly Guenther in Earth City. Scott McLaughlin, who now goes by Amber, would be the first transgender person executed in the United States if the execution moves forward on January 3. McLaughlin...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Ashcroft 'disappointed' over response to proposed rule changes for public libraries

Despite receiving more than 18,000 electronically-submitted and several hundred written comments, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft said Wednesday he was disappointed by the public’s response to his proposed public library reforms. “I think the numbers are a little misleading,” Ashcroft told The Missourian. “My guess, off the top of...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's teachers are among the nation's worst-paid. Some districts are getting creative to fix that

Missouri pays its teachers some of the lowest salaries in the nation, which makes it hard for school districts across the state to keep and attract educators. The average starting salary for Missouri’s teachers is just above $33,200. According to the National Education Association, only Montana pays new teachers less. The state’s average teacher salary also ranks 47th in the country, at $51,557.
MISSOURI STATE

