Payday 3 - Official Logo Reveal Trailer
Payday 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Payday 3 will be available on PC and consoles in 2023.
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
In Fury Fight: Gangsters of City, violent crime lords have taken over the city. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Fury Fight: Gangsters of City is releasing on Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2023.
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
Frozen Flame - Official Holiday Update Trailer
Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Ravenage Games presents Frozen Flame's latest holiday update! Frozen Flame's latest holiday update is available now on PC.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Will Vampire Survivors Ever Have an Actual Vampire? We Asked the Creator
The success of 2022 roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors took everyone by surprise, but no one so much as its creator, Luca ‘poncle’ Galante. Galante began development of Vampire Survivors while unemployed in 2020, deriving inspiration from mobile game Magic Survival and Galante’s past experience developing flashy graphics for slot machines. He never intended Vampire Survivors to make it big — he just wanted to make something fun and manage a little community around it.
M6-3 - Zack, the Treasure Hunter
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M6-3 series of Missions, titled "Zack, the Treasure Hunter". M6-3-4: Item in the CavernsM6-3-5: Items in the Coal MinesM6-3-6: Items in the Wasteland. For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also...
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Official 'Come to Me' Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Enjoy the first new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in nearly six months as its Ukrainian developers show us their progress on the upcoming first-person shooter. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is "a huge, borderless open-world" with a non-linear story, powered by Unreal Engine 5. It will be available in 2023 on PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X/S. It will also launch into Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Pommels of the True Flame
"Pommels forged in the fires of Muspelheim using flames that have burned as long as the realm itself." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, RUNIC, and COOLDOWN. When upgraded and equipped, they grant the Runic Immolation perk. This increases the damage of the Blades' Runic Attacks when the Immolation skill gauge is fully charged.
Ifrit Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Ifrit Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Ifrit, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Before fighting Ifrit, if you have not already, complete the Approaching the Outskirts mission to obtain a Fire Armlet.
Pommels of the Nine Realms
"Pommels so powerful that they are said to slow time itself." This weapon attachment boosts RUNIC, VITALITY, and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, these pommels grant the Momentous Shift. Activating Furious Immolation (L1 + Triangle while Immolation is full) triggers a Realm Shift.
Bahumut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahumut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut. HP. 11470. MP. 424. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Force Bracelet. The battle with Bahamut...
The Canyons - Shop 1
Whether managed by Brok, Lunda or Sindri, dwarven workshops allow you to purchase various items that'll prove invaluable during your journey through God of War Ragnarok's Nine Realms. At every shop, you can buy Weapon Upgrades, Armor, and Special Items and you can also sell off any unwanted Artifacts, Gear, or Resources.
Ending Explained
Like the rest of the Main Story, High on Life's ending has a few surprises for you to discover. While all roads end with a battle against the G3's leader, Garmantuous, you can prompt several different interactions before rolling credits. On top of that, High on Life features a Secret Ending that you can experience with just a few minutes of work.
Battle-Scarred Sauroter
"A sauroter that has seen many battles, felled many foes, and fuels that rage within." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Seized Rage Burst perk. Stun Grabbing an (R3) grants a Rage Burst.
Hind of Weightless Recovery
"A lightweight hind that draws power from the chaos of the storm." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Maelstrom Refresh perk. When the Maelstrom skill gauge if fully charged, successful Spear attacks have a Moderate LUCK chance to grant a Blessing of COOLDOWN.
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
Hind of Attuned Elements
"Fire and frost only become more deadly when fueled by wind." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and RUNIC. When upgraded and equipped, this hind grants the Extinguish and Vaporize perk. Spear attacks against Burning or Frosted enemies deal bonus damage.
Vajradhara Tai and Vajradhara Wu Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu, and the best way to make swift work of this duo boss battle. Boss Battle - Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu. HP. 2900.
