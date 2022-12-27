ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Running red light slows down busy San Angelo intersection

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic has slowed down at a busy intersection in San Angelo on Tuesday, December 27.

    Gray Chevrolet Colorado with damage to the front of the vehicle. A San Angelo Firefighter is on scene in bunker gear.
    A white Ford Ranger that was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light with damage to the passenger side. A San Angelo Police Officer is standing near the bed of the truck, assessing the scene.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a white Ford Ranger was hit by a gray Chevrolet Colorado that ran a red light at the intersection of Bryant Boulevard and Avenue N.

SAPD shares that the driver of a gray Chevrolet Colorado was cited for disregarding a red light.

SAPD says that both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

