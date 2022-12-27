Running red light slows down busy San Angelo intersection
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic has slowed down at a busy intersection in San Angelo on Tuesday, December 27.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a white Ford Ranger was hit by a gray Chevrolet Colorado that ran a red light at the intersection of Bryant Boulevard and Avenue N.
SAPD shares that the driver of a gray Chevrolet Colorado was cited for disregarding a red light.
SAPD says that both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Be sure to download the Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on breaking news in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0