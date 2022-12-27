Janice Silvery Johnson – 75

Rachel Louise Kelley Cash, 89, passed away on December 24, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.
Mrs. Cash was born May 12, 1933, in Alleghany County, a daughter of the late James and Mary Virginia Kelley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. Cash, and a son, Junior Meadows.
Rachel was a seamstress at the former Airlee Cleaners in Roanoke, VA. She was a member of the Roanoke Congregational Holiness Church.
Surviving are her children, Jerry Meadows, Carol Schmaeman, Greg (Sharon) Cash, Christy (Phillip) Walker, and Mary “Vickie” Anderson, all of Roanoke, and Earl (Mary) Cash Jr. of Norton; 12 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; one brother, James Kelley of Covington; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Lonestar Cemetery in Covington.
The funeral arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.
