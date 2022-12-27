ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Janice Silvery Johnson – 75

By Arritt Funeral Home
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

Janice Silvery Johnson, 75, of Covington, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and being entrusted to Arritt Funeral Home.

Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.

Virginian Review

Rachel Louise Kelley Cash – 89

Rachel Louise Kelley Cash, 89, passed away on December 24, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke. Mrs. Cash was born May 12, 1933, in Alleghany County, a daughter of the late James and Mary Virginia Kelley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. Cash, and a son, Junior Meadows. Rachel was a seamstress at the former Airlee Cleaners in Roanoke, VA. She was a member of the Roanoke Congregational Holiness Church. Surviving are her children, Jerry Meadows, Carol Schmaeman, Greg (Sharon) Cash, Christy (Phillip) Walker, and Mary “Vickie” Anderson, all of Roanoke, and Earl (Mary) Cash Jr. of Norton; 12 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; one brother, James Kelley of Covington; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Lonestar Cemetery in Covington. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home. The post Rachel Louise Kelley Cash – 89 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Charles Denver Holley – 95

Charles Denver Holley, 95, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away at his residence Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born September 29, 1927, at Beach Fork, TN, he is a son of the late Ross P. and Rose Lee Kennedy Holley. Charles was a member of Greenbrier Valley Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs; was retired from […] The post Charles Denver Holley – 95 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Family Tragedy, Job Losses Top Two Local News Stories

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 30, 192399 Years AgoSisters Granted Licenses To WedKathleen Curry, 16 years old, and Beula May Curry, 14 years old, sisters, of Barber, Va., were granted licenses to wed Saturday afternoon by the clerk of Alleghany County circuit court. An interesting fact in connection...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Carol Broughman – 83

Mrs. Alice Carol Broughman, age 83, of Covington, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Bobby Leional Broughman. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home. Due to the holiday newspaper schedule, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com for updated service information as well as to send online condolences. The post Carol Broughman – 83 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Clarence L. Twitty, III – 71

Mr. Clarence L. Twitty, III, 71 of 509 S. Mercer Avenue, Covington, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was affectionately known as Gut. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12 Noon at Covington High School. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. The post Clarence L. Twitty, III – 71 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany Co. Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Byer Swears In Covington City Councilman

William “Lance” Carson, Jr., winner of District I in the City of Covington, was sworn in by Debbie Byer, Alleghany County circuit court clerk, on Thurs., Dec. 29. After the swearing-in ceremony, Carson said, “I’d like to thank the people of District I for the support they gave me in the election.” Carson is a 1978 graduate of Alleghany County High School, and he attended Ferrum College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in social work. After returning to the Alleghany Highlands, he was hired by the Alleghany County Department of Social Services where he worked for 34 years before retiring. Currently, Carson works three days per week for Advance Auto, and he attends Good News Church on Main where he serves as an usher. Carson’s term as a member of the Covington City Council begins on Jan. 1, 2023 and ends Dec. 31, 2026. Kathy Carson, his wife, and their daughter Devon Nicely and her husband, Billy Nicely, along with Billy and Devon’s daughter, Kaylee Nicely, attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the Alleghany County Courthouse. The post Alleghany Co. Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Byer Swears In Covington City Councilman appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Attorney William T. Wilson And Lang, His Wife, Donate To Appalfolks Of America

Attorney William T. Wilson and Lang, his wife, provided Appalfolks of America Association (AAA) with a charitable donation on Wed., Dec. 28. The Wilsons are past recipients of the Helping Hands Award, an annual award that AAA presents for charitable giving, and “Bill” has provided financial support to AAA for the past three decades. He was supportive of AAA and TAP (Total Action Against Poverty) in the late 1980s when AAA and TAP combined forces to form the Alleghany Highlands Literacy Volunteer, an outreach program designed to help adults learn to read. The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors designated both TAP and AAA...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Beatrice Fitzgerald “Bea” Cash – 87

Beatrice Fitzgerald “Bea” Cash, 87, of Covington, went to rest with her Lord and Savior, and the love of her life, Homer on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Highland House in Clifton Forge. Mrs. Cash was born on October 19, 1935, in Alleghany County a daughter of the late John Henry and Willie Violet Phillips Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2011, Homer E. Cash, and a brother John H. Fitzgerald Jr. Bea spent her life making a home for her family and especially loved helping care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

The Historic Masonic Theater Year End Letter

Dear Patrons and Supporters of The Historic Masonic Theatre, Wow! 2022 certainly went by quickly at the Masonic. Over the past year, we presented sixty-three free movies, twenty-seven ticketed events, and had eighty-two rentals of our meeting spaces. But what we are most proud of is the twenty-five free community events. These events included hosting an Emmy Viewing Party where Michael Keaton won best actor for Dopesick, the Clifton Forge Election Forum, Stars & Stripes Veterans Day event, Flag Day Event, we hosted the candidates running for the 6th congressional district, Senator Warner paid us a visit, we invited everyone for hot chocolate...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Bath County Sheriff Reflects On 30-Year Career

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 28, 192399 Years AgoMiddleton Out Under $500 BondFred F. Middleton, Covington barber, who was held with his brother. J.J. Middleton, of Pennsylvania in connection with an automobile accident which occured near Staunton several days ago, has returned to his home here, having been...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches

Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release for Dec. 18-24

Sunday, December 18, 2022 Sgt. C. Smith and Deputy Harlow responded to The Omni Homestead for a possible intoxicated driver. Sunday, December 18, 2022 Sgt. C. Smith responded to The Springs Nursing Center for a report of a possible missing person. Sunday, December 18, 2022 Deputy Harlow conducted two traffic stop on Mountain Valley Road near McClung Drive. Sunday, December 18, 2022 Deputy Harlow conducted a traffic stop on Sam Snead Highway near Virginia Avenue. Sunday, December 18, 2022 Deputy Harlow conducted a traffic stop on Sam Snead Highway near North Forest Trail. Sunday, December 18, 2022 Deputy Harlow conducted a traffic stop on Mountain...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past 08-01-22

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 1, 192399 Years AgoReturn Beer To Woman With BabyEighteen bottles of home-brewed beer were ordered returned to Mrs. Catherine Promere yesterday by Justice Francis P. Brady, after the woman had told the court that she was nursing a child and that the beverage...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Town Of Iron Gate Held Monthly Work Session Dec. 19

TOWN OF IRON GATE P. O. BOX 199 IRON GATE, VA 24448 Telephone No. 862-0770 The regular monthly Work Session of the Iron Gate Town Council was held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 6 pm, at the Iron Gate Volunteer Fire Department shortly before the Annual Town Christmas Dinner. Present for the meeting were Mayor Unroe, Councilpersons Kawahna Persinger, Gary Craig, Vice Mayor Councilperson Richard Erskine and Town Clerk/Treasurer Wendy Biggs. Councilpersons Mikki Curtis, Debbie Harris and Jennifer Tyree were absent. Also present were Margaret, Michael and James Jeffries; W.L. Armstrong; Ronnie Dowd and Mr. Miller; Ann Erskine; Gene Patterson; G.W. Reynolds and Jerry...
IRON GATE, VA
Virginian Review

Wayland Laudermilk – 82

Mr. Wayland Ashby Laudermilk, age 82, of Eagle Rock, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke. He was the husband of Patricia Gilpin Laudermilk. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home. With the holiday newspaper schedule, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com for updated service information and to send online condolences. The post Wayland Laudermilk – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Letters To Santa

Hi Santa,My name is A’miya Lemons and I just turned one year old on December 9th. This year please bring me anything you think I would like and don’t forget my little cousin Lennox who is seven months old.I Love You Santa,A’Miya LemonsMound Ave.Covington, VA.Age: 1 Dear Santa,I would like a Train Track, Bus and […] The post Letters To Santa appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Liberty Escapes Past Lady Mountaineers, 66-64

A classic in Low Moor. In what was a battle of the unbeaten, Mountaineer Arena saw an exciting game that ended with an exciting finish. Unfortunately, for the home-team, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (6-1) they were on the wrong side of the exciting finish as the Liberty Lady Minutemen (9-0) escaped Low Moor with a thrilling 66-64 victory. The loss was the first for the Lady Mountaineers, despite knocking down eight three-pointers. In a game that was all about scoring runs, each team traded leads that seemed no higher than five or six points. After their back and forth game, it came down to the...
LOW MOOR, VA
Virginian Review

WestRock’s Covington Mill Employees Donate for the Holidays

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – The WestRock Covington mill recently held a bucket drop for the Highlands Christmas Mother, Bath County Christmas Mother, and the Salvation Army. The money raised was divided between each program. The post WestRock’s Covington Mill Employees Donate for the Holidays appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Town Of Iron Gate To Hold Council Meeting

Town of Iron Gate P O Box 199, 401 Commerce Ave. Iron Gate, VA 24448 Phone 540-862-0770 AGENDA FOR THE IRON GATE TOWN COUNCIL MEETING Thursday, December 29, 2022, 7:00 P.M. The Iron Gate Town Council is practicing social distancing and will be having their regularly scheduled Council meeting in person on Thursday, December 29, […] The post Town Of Iron Gate To Hold Council Meeting appeared first on The Virginian Review.
IRON GATE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
