Janice Silvery Johnson – 75

William "Lance" Carson, Jr., winner of District I in the City of Covington, was sworn in by Debbie Byer, Alleghany County circuit court clerk, on Thurs., Dec. 29. After the swearing-in ceremony, Carson said, "I'd like to thank the people of District I for the support they gave me in the election." Carson is a 1978 graduate of Alleghany County High School, and he attended Ferrum College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in social work. After returning to the Alleghany Highlands, he was hired by the Alleghany County Department of Social Services where he worked for 34 years before retiring. Currently, Carson works three days per week for Advance Auto, and he attends Good News Church on Main where he serves as an usher. Carson's term as a member of the Covington City Council begins on Jan. 1, 2023 and ends Dec. 31, 2026. Kathy Carson, his wife, and their daughter Devon Nicely and her husband, Billy Nicely, along with Billy and Devon's daughter, Kaylee Nicely, attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the Alleghany County Courthouse.

