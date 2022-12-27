Evers, WisDOT announce $5M to support rural transit

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investing over $5 million to support rural transit for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Governor Tony Evers announced the move Tuesday, which will benefit 44 agencies across the state. The grants are funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Every Wisconsinite—regardless of their age, ability, or ZIP code—should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” Evers said. “These grants will strengthen Wisconsin’s network of support.”

Both Rock County and Jefferson County received funds to support mobility management and replace vehicles.

