Springfield, IL

Christmas tree pickup in Springfield begins Jan. 9. What to know

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BctkZ_0jvi40MD00

Crews from the city's Office of Public Works will pick up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees and wreaths that are set out at curbs no later than 7 a.m Jan. 9.

Trees cannot have any ornaments, tinsel, garland, flocking, decorations, nails or screws. Trees should be removed from stands.

Wiring should be removed from wreaths.

Fire burns down portions of former Goodwill building in Springfield

Trees should not impede traffic. City crews will make one pass through the neighborhoodsbeginning Jan. 9 and continue throughout the month until all trees and wreaths are collected.

Waste Management and Republic Services will not pick up nor dispose of any real Christmas trees.

Lake Area Disposal will pick up natural fir and evergreen trees after the city’s pickup has concluded only if its customers contact the company directly. A fee will be charged for the service.

Holiday curbside recycling

Customers of Republic Services and Waste Management will accept for curbside recycling wrapping paper, tissue paper and cardboard boxes that are broken down.

Lake Area Disposal is only accepting clothing boxes (free from tissue paper) that are broken down for curbside pickup. Corrugated cardboard can be brought to the 2742 S. Sixth St. facility by Lake Area Disposal customers only but must be free from plastic wrap and Styrofoam.

None of the Springfield waste haulers will accept bubble wrap, Styrofoam, packing sealant, foil wrapping paper, ribbons or bows.

Residents with questions about any items are encouraged to call their waste hauler directly.

If you have questions about the city’s waste and recycling programs, contact Public Works at 217-789-2255 or visit its webpage at www.springfield.il.us/recycling .

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

