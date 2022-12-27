ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesboro, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Crime Stoppers looking to return stolen property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for several people this week, but they aren’t suspects; they’re property owners who have been the victims of theft. Daniel Rogers and Kenneth Jackson were arrested after being linked to stealing multiple items. “They have been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bond set for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How to avoid major traffic delays in Sevierville

The public can now see Stevie, the baby chimp, in action at Zoo Knoxville. Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?. 18-year-old Larry McBee has been accused of fatally shooting a Rural King employee. “He was the heart of the family” | Claiborne Co toddler dies in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police Chief retires after 20 years of service

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson announced the retirement of Police Chief Michael Orr. Orr served with the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years. He was promoted to Chief on July 27, 2020. “Mike Orr has served the city of Middlesboro and its citizens with pride...
MIDDLESBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy