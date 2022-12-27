Read full article on original website
Charles Allen Harper
Charles Allen Harper, age 71, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of the Rio Verde Masonic Lodge F & AM. He was the son of the late Charles Moore Harper...
Kimberly Gaye Ritter
Kimberly Gaye Ritter, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was born March 8, 1963 in Marion, Indiana to the late Willie Dee Ritter and Alene Lois Bush Ritter. Kim attended Marion High School and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in business and finance management. After moving to Glasgow, she worked at South Central Bank worked in office management at SKF. She was currently employed at First United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member, in Glasgow as their finance manager.
Shelley Lynn Nowak
Shelley Lynn Nowak of Burkesville, Kentucky died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 58 years, 9 months, and 26 days. She was born in Dansville, New York on Tuesday, March 3. 1964, the daughter of Lawrence and Alberta (Mitchell) Sniffen. She was a Christian woman of the Methodist faith, was an Insurance Agent with Davis Insurance Group in Albany, Kentucky, and loved horses. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her step-father, Bob Didas.
Pansy Barger Lee
Mrs. Pansy (Thacker) Barger Lee age 81, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. She is survived by her children, Diane (& Johnny) Carter, Jimmy Barger, Cathey Davis, Alice Barger, Debra (& Ricky) Spears and Anthony Barger all of Burkesville, Kentucky, half-sister, Sally McKee of Louisville Kentucky, half-brothers, David (& Lisa) Thacker of Burkesville, Kentucky and Mark Thacker of Albany, Kentucky, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive along with several family members and many friends.
Danny Dale Suratt
Danny Dale Suratt of Nelson County, Kentucky, formerly of Greensburg, son of the late Oscar Norman Suratt and Mattie Jewell Wright Suratt, was born on Friday, February 10, 1956 in Taylor County and departed this life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was 66 years, 10 months, and 19 days of age.
Jeff Lashley
Jeff Lashley, 63, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 27, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a 1977 graduate of ECHS, a retired employee of Southern States and a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Phillip Junior Lashley and Maxine Basham Lashley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bennie Carlton Lashley.
2022: A Local Look
GLASGOW — Let me be the first to say that the 2020s have been a tumultuous time. The news cycle seems to always be that way. Here’s a look back at how we covered 2022. I surely hope this year has been a blessing to you. We are looking forward to 2023 at WCLU Radio.
Area Basketball Schedule for Friday, December 30, 2022
IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TAKES ON CLINTON COUNTY AT GRAYSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH TIPOFF SET FOR 3:00. JOIN US FOR LIVE COVERAGE BEGINNING AT 2:50 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN LEITCHFIELD WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville
HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
Healthcare premium payments have went to some, records show
GLASGOW — A handful of contracts between the Barren Fiscal Court and area healthcare employers are expected to be processed within the coming days, which means premium payouts will head to more local healthcare workers. The premium payouts are a part of a package approved by magistrates earlier this...
TJ Samson Hospital’s SNU among best in state, report says
GLASGOW — The Skilled Nursing Unit (SNU) at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
