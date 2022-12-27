Shelley Lynn Nowak of Burkesville, Kentucky died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 58 years, 9 months, and 26 days. She was born in Dansville, New York on Tuesday, March 3. 1964, the daughter of Lawrence and Alberta (Mitchell) Sniffen. She was a Christian woman of the Methodist faith, was an Insurance Agent with Davis Insurance Group in Albany, Kentucky, and loved horses. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her step-father, Bob Didas.

