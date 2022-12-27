ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?

In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
ROME, NY
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker

We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
MICHIGAN STATE
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem

Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
CONNECTICUT STATE
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
BUFFALO, NY
Companies Can Now Be Charged Criminally For Worker Deaths In New York State

Governor Hochul has signed legislation to hold corporations criminally responsible for workers' deaths in New York State. The legislation, S.621B/A.4947B, amends the Penal Law in New York and establishes Carlos' Law. Carlos Moncayo, was a 22-year-old construction worker who tragically died in 2015 on the job while working at a construction site in New York City construction.
Marcy, NY
