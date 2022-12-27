Read full article on original website
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
NY State’s First Legal, Recreational Marijuana Shop Opens
Just ahead of the New Year, New York State's first legal, recreational pot shop opened for business on Thursday. Governor Kathy Hochul aimed to have at least one non-Native American retail week store open before the start of 2023, and with just two days to spare, it has happened. For...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
New Yorkers Are Generally Jealous Around The Holidays
Man, you hate to see it, but it looks like it’s true. The survey results are out for the Christmas 2022 Report, and it doesn’t paint New York in a very “tis the season to be jolly” mood. Now, there isn’t really a right or a...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
New Yorkers Hoping For A Huge Payday Eyeing $565 Million Jackpot
If you broke the bank buying Christmas gifts, here's your chance to get your money back in a major way. It's no secret that the holidays put a financial burden on families in New York State. Couple that with skyrocketing prices for food, childcare, housing, and utilities. A NerdWallet survey states that,
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
Can You Still Pass The NY State Written Driver’s Test? (QUIZ)
Do you remember the day you got your driver's license? I remember mine - it was a beautiful summer day. But truth be told, I don't particularly remember most of the process that led up to that moment. I remember the brief driving test, but the written test that got me there? That's all but left my mind.
Companies Can Now Be Charged Criminally For Worker Deaths In New York State
Governor Hochul has signed legislation to hold corporations criminally responsible for workers' deaths in New York State. The legislation, S.621B/A.4947B, amends the Penal Law in New York and establishes Carlos' Law. Carlos Moncayo, was a 22-year-old construction worker who tragically died in 2015 on the job while working at a construction site in New York City construction.
Possible Massive Wage Increase Coming For Teachers In New York
A new proposed bill could end up giving many teachers in New York a huge raise. Last week, a Florida congress member introduced a new bill that would raise the minimum salary for any public school teacher to at least $60,000. Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson who chairs the Higher...
